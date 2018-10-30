GREENSBORO — Two USA Basketball games in FIBA World Cup qualifying will be played in the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in February.
The United States will face Panama at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 and Argentina at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the home of the NBA G League's Greensboro Swarm.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the Greensboro Coliseum box office and by phone at (800) 745-3000.
The games mark the return of the USA World Cup qualifying team to Greensboro. The United States defeated Mexico in its first home FIBA World Cup qualifying game in Greensboro in November 2017.
