GREENSBORO -- The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, lost 113-107 to the Windy City Bulls on Saturday night at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
The Swarm fell to 22-22 for the season.
The Swarm will begin a four-game Western swing at Santa Cruz at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday. The next home game will be at 7 p.m. March 21 against Fort Wayne.
-to-back three-pointers from JP Macura pulled the Swarm within a point of the Bulls, 106-105, with 33.6 seconds left in the game. But Greensboro turned the ball over on three of its last four possessions while Windy City made seven of free throws to hold on the victory.
Macura had a team-high 24 points, three rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes. Chinanu Onuaku added 15 points, 11 rebounds, three steals two assists and a block. The Swarm had eight players score at least eight points, shooting 45.5 percent.
The Bulls had a big night off the bench from JaKarr Sampson. Sampson had 29 points, two rebounds and four assists. Walt Lemon Jr. had 24 points to lead the Windy City starters, shooting 10-for-18 along with 11 assists.
The Swarm made 20 of its 43 attempts from long range, compared to the Bulls’ 12 makes. However Windy City had a, 54-30, advantage in points in the paint.