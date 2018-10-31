John Isner's hopes for landing a spot in the ATP Finals in London will face a serious test Thursday when he faces Russian Karen Khachanov in the round of 16 at the Paris Masters.
The Greensboro, N.C., native, ranked No. 9 in the world, has lost his only two matches against the 18th-ranked Moscow native, at the 2017 French Open on clay and and in August at the Rogers Cup in Canada on a hardcourt. The match at the Bercy Arena won't begin before 1 p.m. EST (Tennis Channel).
"He's an incredible player, and he's very young," Isner, 33, said of the 22-year-old Khachanov, according to ATPWorldTour.com. "I have a lot of respect for his game and how he goes about his business. He will eventually be in the top 10; there's no doubt about that. For me to win this match, I'm going to have to play very well. It's going to be two big guys, serving pretty big, as well. Should be a good match."
Isner defeated Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (1) today in the second round.
The top eight players in the Race to London points standings will qualify for the season-ending Finals Nov. 11-18 at The O2 in London.
One spot could open if injured Juan Martin del Potro, who has clinched his berth and started the week No. 4, is unable to recover from a fractured kneecap suffered Oct. 11. Del Potro has not withdrawn from the Finals.
Now Rafael Nadal, who went into the week ranked No. 1, has withdrawn at Paris because of an abdominal injury and cast some doubt today on whether he would be able to play in London.
"I cannot answer. I just go day by day," the 17-time Grand Slam champion said, according to the Associated Press. "The most important thing for me is to be healthy, be healthy and have the chance to compete weeks in a row. Something that I was not able to do this year, playing only nine events and retiring in two."
Kei Nishikori, who will face No. 6 Kevin Anderson in Paris on Thursday, is No. 9 in the London standings. Isner is No. 10, 145 points behind Nishikori. Isner will need to reach the semifinals – he made the Paris final in 2016 and the semifinals in 2017 – to have a chance to pass Nishikori, and Isner could then move up to No. 9 in London points as long as Nishikori was eliminated at least one round earlier.
If Nadal nor del Potro are able to play in London, two Finals berths would be available.
"The last few days I started to feel a little bit the abdominal, especially when I was serving," Nadal said. "The doctor says that it is recommended to not play, because if I continue, the abdominal maybe can break and can be a major thing."
This latest injury will cost Nadal his No. 1 ranking, which goes back to longtime rival Novak Djokovic next week.