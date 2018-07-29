The Georgia heat left both players simmering at times, but John Isner kept his cool the best and won the BB&T Atlanta Open tennis tournament today for a fifth time.
The top-seeded Isner, a Greensboro native who is ranked No. 9 in the world, defeated Ryan Harrison, the No. 8 seed, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
John Isner repeats as Atlanta champion with a 5-7 6-3 6-4 win over Ryan Harrison.— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 29, 2018
👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7weukgWIU5
Isner, a University of Georgia alumnus, improved to 31-4 at Atlanta in what, by all rights, is the ATP World Tour's John Isner Invitational.
A familiar pose for @JohnIsner in Atlanta...— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 29, 2018
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/Y9MCPVJKFI
Isner becomes the fourth American to win the same tournament at least five times. Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and John McEnroe at three events and Jimmy Connors at two also achieved the feat.
The tournament championship is the 14th of Isner's pro career, which began in 2007, and his second this year after a win in the Miami Open on April 1.
The Page High School graduate will continue his U.S. Open hardcourt tuneup as the No. 2 seed, behind third-ranked Alexander Zverev, for the 64-player Citi Open this week in Washington.
The temperature in Atlanta reached 89 degrees for the 5 p.m. start at Atlantic Station, where the temporary venue was constructed in the parking lot of a Midtown community that is home to shopping, dining and condos.
And it appeared the heat would wilt the 6-foot-10 Isner, who played in his first tournament since reaching the Wimbledon semifinals on July 13 and needed three sets to subdue Mischa Zverev in Friday's quarterfinals and then Matthew Ebden in Saturday's semifinals.
After Harrison broke and captured the opening set, he had multiple chances to break Isner in the second set and take command.
At 1-1, with Isner frustrated and a big serve having deserted him, Harrison missed on three break-point chances on second serves. Then Isner broke Harrison in the sixth game to go up 4-2 to gain the edge and even the match.
Isner opened the third set, breaking Harrison by ripping an inside-out forehand down the sideline and triggering a racquet smash by the world No. 53, and he was never in trouble after that.
After Washington, the Dallas resident is also expected to play at the Rogers Cup Aug. 6-12 in Toronto and the Western & Southern Open Aug. 12-19 in Cincinnati before the U.S. Open starts on Aug. 27.