WASHINGTON — Two straight.
The Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets' affiliate in the NBA G League, will return to the Gate City with a 2-0 record after beating the Capital City Go-Go 107-105 tonight at the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington.
The Swarm will host Grand Rapids, a Pistons team, in its home opener at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
Devonte Graham led the Swarm with 31 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. He made two jumpers and four free throws in the two-minute overtime. Chinanu Onuaku scored 12 points and added 14 rebounds.