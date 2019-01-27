Swarm logo
WILMINGTON, Del. – The NBA G League's Greensboro Swarm moved within two games of .500 with a 111-105 victory at Delaware on Saturday night.

The Swarm is 14-16 after the game, which represented the end of a back-to-back weekend for both clubs.

The Swarm will play at Maine at 7 p.m. Friday. Its next home game at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex will be against Maine at 7 p.m. Feb. 7.

Charlotte Hornets two-way contract player J.P. Macura posted a game-high 30 points for the Swarm, in addition to six rebounds and six steals in 41 minutes. Jaylen Barford added 22 points, and Joe Chealey contributed 20 points.

