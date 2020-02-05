Swarm (copy)

Raptors 905 116

Greensboro Swarm 103

Site: 

Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Why the Swarm lost

Greensboro had no answer for the Raptors 905 bigs as Devin Robinson and Henry Ellenson combined for 59 points and 30 rebounds in the game. The Swarm led 59-53 at the half, but had a defensive breakdown in the third quarter, allowing 37 points.

Key performers

Raptors 905: Devin Robinson 30 points, 16 rebounds; Henry Ellenson 26 points, 14 rebounds; Tyler Ennis 17 points, 9 assists; Matt Morgan 15 points, 5 rebounds.

Swarm: Caleb Martin 31 points (6/7 3FG); Jalen McDaniels 17 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists; Thomas Welsh 13 points, 12 rebounds.

Up next

Bayhawks: at Lakeland, 7 p.m. on Friday

Swarm: vs Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. on Friday

 

Records

Raptors 905: 14-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference

Swarm: 7-25, 15th in the Eastern Conference

 

