Raptors 905 116
Greensboro Swarm 103
Site:
Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Why the Swarm lost
Greensboro had no answer for the Raptors 905 bigs as Devin Robinson and Henry Ellenson combined for 59 points and 30 rebounds in the game. The Swarm led 59-53 at the half, but had a defensive breakdown in the third quarter, allowing 37 points.
Key performers
Raptors 905: Devin Robinson 30 points, 16 rebounds; Henry Ellenson 26 points, 14 rebounds; Tyler Ennis 17 points, 9 assists; Matt Morgan 15 points, 5 rebounds.
Swarm: Caleb Martin 31 points (6/7 3FG); Jalen McDaniels 17 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists; Thomas Welsh 13 points, 12 rebounds.
Up next
Bayhawks: at Lakeland, 7 p.m. on Friday
Swarm: vs Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. on Friday
Records
Raptors 905: 14-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference
Swarm: 7-25, 15th in the Eastern Conference
