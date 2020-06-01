Randy Norris and E.P. Reese, two former Winston-Salem State baseball players, are now looking for work after being cut in minor leagues.
Reese, who played last season in the Astros rookie league, was let go last week as a lot of organizations have started releasing players. According to Ed Reese, who is Reese’s father, he will not get paid until August like many other released minor leaguers.
Reese, 22, will try to get to a Major League Baseball organization next summer but is now looking at playing for an independent team. Since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down spring training Reese has been back in Winston-Salem living with his parents.
Reese is a North Davidson graduate who attended college at N.C. State, Liberty and WSSU, where he was drafted after his junior season with the Rams. Reese was taken in the 25th round last summer by the Astros.
On twitter, Reese thanks the Astros for his short time with the organization.
“It’s unfortunate my time with the Astros is up,” Reese posted on Twitter, “but I wouldn’t trade the experiences or friendships for anything in the world. I would also like to thank the fans for always supporting me. I really appreciate you all and wish I could have worn the Houston Astros uniform at the big league level.”
Reese played in a short season last summer for the Tri-City Val-leyCats in Troy, N.Y. In 32 games he hit .194 with nine RBIs and stole six bases.
Norris, 22, was one of the first minor leaguers to lose his job in late March. He had completed two seasons in the minors with the San Francisco Giants, but was told of his release soon after he left spring training.
“I was in spring training for about two weeks and then went up to Cape Cod to be with my girlfriend for about two months but now I’m back home in High Point,” Norris said.
Norris’ next priority is to earn his Mass Communications degree from WSSU. He’s enrolled this fall and hopes to earn his degree very soon.
“I’ve also picked up a minor in business,” Norris said. “So I’m going to get that degree and I just hope it’s face-to-face classes this fall. We are hearing that is the direction they are going.”
Norris also hasn’t given up his dream of playing professional baseball. With the coronavirus pandemic shutting everything down the future is very up in the air.
“I haven’t given up hope and I still have my agent and I’m going to stay in shape and see what happens,” said Norris, who lost his weekly salary once he was cut from the Giants. “I have to think that next spring will be a time where maybe I can look at latching on somewhere else.”
This summer Norris will remain close to the game he loves by helping coach at U-13 baseball team in Clemmons.
“I’m going to give back and help these kids who play for the Carolina Rockies,” Norris aid. “I have a lot of baseball knowledge and so myself and Shane Faulk, who plays at N.C. A&T and is getting his masters degree, are going to coach so I’m looking forward to that.”
Norris, an outfielder, was drafted in the 19th round by the Giants in 2018 after he starred for the Rams for three seasons.
During his two seasons in the low minors for the Giants he played in 95 games and hit .251 with one home run, 37 RBI’s and had 17 stolen bases. He ended up playing on four different teams during his two seasons with the Giants.
Norris said he didn’t know the exact reason for getting released at the end of March.
“I don’t know if was because of the virus or not or just about the numbers game within the organization,” Norris said. “I just know I was in the first wave of these cuts and it was just the reality of the situation. But I’m a positive person and I know there are bigger things in this world.”
Norris is back home at his parent’s home in High Point.
“I’m around my family now and that helps,” Norris said. “I’ll be all right.”
