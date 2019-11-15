ogunjobi 111519 web

Larry Ogunjobi, a Browns defensive tackle, after being ejected from the game against the Steelers.

 David Richard/AP

Greensboro's Larry Ogunjobi, a Ragsdale High School graduate, has been suspended one game for his actions in the fight during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns game Thursday night that has rocked the NFL.

Ogunjobi also has been fined an unspecified amount for "unnecessary roughness, specifically for shoving an opposing player to the ground during an altercation."

After the Browns' Myles Garrett took Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hit Rudolph in the head with it, Ogunjobi shoved Rudolph back to the ground. 

Ogunjobi graduated from Ragsdale in 2013 and was the first alumnus selected in the NFL draft, in April 2017, after playing all four seasons at Charlotte. 

The son of Nigerian immigrants, Ogunjobi was a double major in computer science and biology at Charlotte and made the academic honor roll in every semester. 

Garrett, a defensive end, has been suspended for at least the rest of the regular season and postseason by the NFL.

Garrett’s violent outburst in the final seconds of Thursday’s nationally televised game landed him the longest suspension for a single on-field infraction in league history. Tennessee’s Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games in 2006.

Steelers center Maurkic Pouncey was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett.

The league said Garrett would have to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell before his reinstatement is considered.

The Steelers and Browns were also fined $250,000 each.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments