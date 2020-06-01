Rachel Kuehn can’t wait to get back into competition mode this week at the 94th Carolinas Women’s Amateur at Bermuda Run Country Club.
Kuehn, a rising sophomore at Wake Forest who is from Asheville, has played a lot of “family golf” in the Asheville area since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the rest of her freshmen season at Wake Forest.
“It’s a little different competition with playing in a real tournament like this one,” Kuehn said of the 54-hole tournament that starts Tuesday. “I’m just excited to be in a tournament again, so I think all of us are looking forward to it.”
Kuehn won the tournament in 2017 and is one of the favorites again. One of those reasons is that Kuehn and her Wake Forest teammates use Bermuda Run frequently during their practices.
“We actually use it for qualifying when we decide who plays in our tournaments,” Kuehn said. “So I know it pretty well.”
The Carolinas Women will be one of the first Carolinas Golf Association tournaments in which COVID-19 tournament protocols will be enforced. Players would be penalized one stroke for touching the flagstick, no rakes will be in the bunkers, and golfers will take their own pencils to fill out scorecards. Caddies are not permitted, and golfers need to stay 6 feet from each other at all times.
Kuehn, who won the prestigious Annika Intercollegiate her freshmen season for the top-ranked Deacons, said being considered a favorite doesn’t add pressure. Her mother, Brenda Corrie-Kuehn, who was an All-America at Wake Forest, won the Carolinas Amateur twice.
Jessica Spicer, the defending champion and a rising junior at Virginia Tech, is also in the field. Gina Kim of Chapel Hill, who plays at Duke, along with Nicole Adam of Pinehurst; Victoria Huskey of Greenville, S.C.; Kathryn Carson of Mooresville; Emily Hawkins of Lexington; and Katie Kirk of Charlotte are also among the favorites.
Kuehn said she can’t remember going this long without playing in a tournament. The Deacons’ season ended in Arizona in the middle of a practice round on March 12.
“It's been about 10 weeks or so but it seems a lot longer," she said. "It’s just going to feel great to be out there and competing again. I’ve missed that challenge of being in a tournament and doing my best. I can’t wait to test myself again.”
Also in the field of 84 golfers is the Deacons' Hannah Rose Bruxvoort, who is from Charlotte.
