Rachel Kuehn can’t wait to get back into competition mode this week at the 94th Carolinas Women’s Amateur at Bermuda Run Country Club.
Kuehn, a rising sophomore at Wake Forest who is from Asheville, has played a lot of “family golf” in the Asheville area since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the rest of her freshmen season at Wake Forest.
“It’s a little different competition with playing in a real tournament like this one,” Kuehn said about this week’s 54-hole tournament that starts on Tuesday. “I’m just excited to be in a tournament again so I think all of us are looking forward to it.”
Kuehn won the tournament in 2017 and is one of the favorites for a few reasons. One of those reasons is her and her Wake Forest teammates use Bermuda Run a lot during their practices.
“We actually use it for qualifying when we decide who plays in our tournaments,” Kuehn said. “So I know it pretty well.”
The Carolinas Women will be one of the first Carolinas Golf Association tournaments where the COVID-19 tournament protocols will be enforced. The CGA has plenty of rules in place, including the rule about not touching the flagstick. If a golfer does accidentally pick up the flagstick out of the hole she will be penalized a stroke for each infraction.
Other rules in place include not rakes in the bunkers and golfers need to bring their own pencils to fill out the scorecards as they go. Caddies are also not allowed and golfers need to stay six-feet from each other at all times as part of the social distancing.
Kuehn, who won the prestigious Annika Intercollegiate her freshmen season for the top-ranked Deacons, said being considered a favorite doesn’t add pressure. Her mother, Brenda Corrie-Kuehn, who was an All-America at Wake Forest during her playing days, won the Carolinas Amateur twice.
Jessica Spicer, the defending champion who is a rising junior at Virginia Tech, is also in the field. Gina Kim of Chapel Hill, who plays at Duke, along with Nicole Adam of Pinehurst, Victoria Huskey of Greenville, S.C., Kathryn Carson of Mooresville, Emily Hawkins of Lexington and Katie Kirk of Charlotte are also considered favorites.
Kuehn said she can’t remember going this long without playing in a tournament. The Deacons’ season ended in Arizona in the middle of a practice round on March 12.
“It's been about 10 weeks or so but it seems a lot longer," she said. "It’s just going to feel great to be out there and competing again. I’ve missed that challenge of being in a tournament and doing my best. I can’t wait to test myself again.”
Also in the field of 84 golfers is Hannah Rose Bruxvoort of the Deacons, who is from Charlotte.
