A proposal that would move a regular-season tennis tournament to New York to piggyback the U.S. Open is being considered, the New York Times reports.
If this happens in August, it might mean that the Winston-Salem Open, a men’s ATP 250 Tournament, would not be played. This is the 10th year of the popular Triad tournament that would be pushed out if the two-tournament format happens in New York City at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
According to the report, the Western & Southern Open, a men’s and women’s event near Cincinnati, would move to New York Aug. 17-23 with the U.S. Open scheduled for Aug. 31 through Sept. 13.
The current ATP Tour schedule has Cincinnati Aug. 16-23, followed by the men's Winston-Salem Open Aug. 23-29 with the U.S. Open to follow.
Jeff Ryan, the executive tournament director of the Winston-Salem Open, could not be reached for comment. On May 15, Ryan said that the Winston-Salem Open was still on the USTA's schedule but there was a chance it would be played without spectators.
This newest proposal, according to the Times, is designed to keep players and officials in one place for an extended time in a controlled environment. Neither tournament would have spectators, the Times reported.
Government and public health officials would have to support the plan during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed nearly 21,647 in New York City, according to the city's health department.
The tours would have to approve the move of the tournaments from Cincinnati to New York, the Times reported. The proposal was given to USTA officials this week, but it’s not known when, or if, the proposal would be approved.
