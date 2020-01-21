The competition for each discipline — men, ladies, pairs and ice dance — consists of two parts, a short program (called the “rhythm dance” in ice dance) and a long program (also referred to as the “free skate” or, in ice dance, the “free dance”). There are required elements that skaters must do in each program, and programs must last a specified length of time. Scores for each program are added together for the final result.
Scoring
Each element (jump, spin, lift, etc.) has a starting point value based on difficulty. Skaters can earn up to five extra points for doing an element particularly well, or be docked up to five points if they do the element poorly, known as the Grade of Execution. This was raised from a range of plus or minus three points before the 2018-19 season. There are automatic deductions for a fall or other violation, such as a program that goes over the time limit. Jumps done in the second half of a program earn a 10% bonus. Skaters receive separate scores for technical elements and program components (somewhat akin to the old “artistic” score from the 6.0 scale days), which are added for their final program score.
Podium level scores
Men’s scores tend to be higher than ladies’ scores, because they do more difficult and a greater number of jumps. Here’s a quick look at what total score is likely to earn a skater a medal; keep in mind that this is only a rough guide, since scores can obviously vary from competition to competition, based on how many skaters land all their jumps or even how generous a panel of judges is with their scoring.
Men: 250+ (American Nathan Chen set the record total of 335.30 in the December final of the ISU Grand Prix, the main early-season international competition series.)
Ladies: 200+ (Russian Alena Kostornaia also set the record of 247.59 at the Grand Prix final.)
Pairs: 190+ (China’s Wenjing Sui and Cong Han set the record of 234.84 at the 2019 World Championships.)
Ice dance: 190+ (Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France set the record of 226.61 this past autumn at the NHK Trophy, part of the Grand Prix series.)
