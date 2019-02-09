GREENSBORO, N.C.--Joe Chealey led the game with 25 points and nine assists to help the Greensboro Swarm survive the Erie BayHawks at home. Sam Thompson and Jaylen Barford added 22 points apiece for the Swarm. It was a tight game all the way through as fans saw seven lead changes and seven ties.
Isaiah Wilkins garnered a steal off Craig Sword with 1:35 left in the game, leading to a Barford layup on the other end of the court giving the Swarm 112-108 lead. The BayHawks put in a dunk with less than thirty seconds to make it a one-possession game, but a missed three from Jalen Morris as time expired sealed the fate for Erie.
Barford (22 points, 12 rebounds) and Chinanu Onuaku (17 points, 11 rebounds) both had double-doubles in the contest. Despite allowing the BayHawks to shoot 48 percent from the field, Greensboro (17-17) outrebounded Erie 52-50. Jordan Sibert led the way for Erie with 22 points. Alex Poythress tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds while Isaac Humphries added 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
The Swarm return to action on Tuesday, Feb. 12, where they travel to Michigan to face the Grand Rapids Drive. Tip-off is schedule for 11 a.m.