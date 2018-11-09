Greensboro Swarm head coach Joe Wolf is in his first season with the Charlotte Hornets' G-League franchise, but he brings a wealth of experience. Wolf, a 6-foot-11 center at North Carolina in the 1980s, was a first-round draft pick and played 11 NBA seasons.
This week on the "Lunch With Spencer And Jeff" podcast, Wolf discusses his new job and shares stories of his basketball life with staff writers Spencer Turkin and Jeff Mills including:
- 0:43: What it's like being a head coach in the G League
- 2:18: How did Wolf get into coaching?
- 8:11: How will the new "high school to G League" rule affect the league?
- 19:53: Lunch from Darryl"s Wood Fired Grill
- 23:50: Wolf reveals he owns a fast food joint