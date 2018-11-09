GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Swarm will bring a 2-0 record into its G-League season-opener Saturday night at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
Under new head coach Joe Wolf, the Swarm is implementing offensive and defensive systems that mirror the up-tempo style of the parent Charlotte Hornets.
Greensboro won at Wisconsin 114-98 in the season-opener on Nov. 2, then beat Capital City 105-103 the next day. Wolf is encouraged by the early success.
“The energy and the pace we played with for the first two games was exceptional,” he said. “Obviously, everyone is going to be geared up and ready to go the first night, but we were able to maintain it pretty well through 48 minutes. The second game in Washington, some guys stepped in from the bench and were able to give our starters a rest, which helped us down the stretch.”
Now comes the Swarm's home opener against the Grand Rapids Drive (2-1), the G-League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Swarm is coming off a rare six-day break in the schedule, giving Wolf and his staff extra time to get ready.
“You have to figure out how to best prepare the players for each game — mentally, physically and emotionally,” Wolf said. “We are just trying to do our best to have them prepared for Saturday night.
“I can’t wait to see the Fieldhouse packed. We practice on the floor every day and it’s going to be nice to have some big-time noise behind us when we are playing.”
Here’s a look at the Greensboro Swarm’s 2018-19 roster.
Cat Barber
6-2 Guard, N.C. State
Barber is back for his third season with the Swarm. ... Averaging 13.5 points per game after the Swarm’s first two games. ... Was an All-ACC guard in his junior year at State. ... Averaged 12.5 points for the Swarm last season.
Wolf says: “Cat brings a lot of experience to the table. He’s one of the quickest guards in the league with the ball. He can break down defenses and get to the rim, which opens up our 3-point game. He’s a great penetrator that helps us with our space game. He’s working on extending his range and understanding when he is effective with the ball and when he can help his teammates.”
Jaylen Barford
6-3 Guard, Arkansas
Barford contributed 13.5 points per game to help the Swarm to a 2-0 start this season. ... Played two seasons at Motlow Community College in Lynchburg, Tenn., and was rated the No. 1 JUCO transfer in 2016 when he joined the Razorbacks. ... Was a first-team All-SEC pick as a senior at Arkansas.
Wolf says: “Jaylen is a high-volume scorer. He can really get after it on the offensive end. He’s working on his defense and where he needs to be, and he’s working on his footwork.”
Joe Chealey
6-4 Guard, College of Charleston
One of two players on a two-way contract with the Hornets. ... Averaging 15 points per game after the Swarm’s first two games. ... Averaged 18 points for College of Charleston as a senior and 17 as a junior. ... Scored 32 points in the conference championship as a senior to lead the Cougars into the NCAA tournament.
Wolf says: “Joe is learning what it takes to be a point guard at this level. He is understanding more of the pick-and-roll concepts and getting into the paint, how to finish in the paint and how to find players in our space game.”
John Dawson
6-2 Guard, Liberty
In his second season with the Swarm. ... Averaged 4.2 points in limited action last year, signing after a tryout. ... Started his college career at Marquette.
Wolf says: “John is a returning player who understands the league. He’s a great outside shooter who is learning about our schemes defensively and where he should be. His improvement as a player is going to come on the defensive side. He’s an all-around good player.”
Devonte Graham
6-2 Guard, Kansas
Graham is with Greensboro on assignment from the Hornets. ... Played point guard in the Swarm’s first two games of the season and averaged 23.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists. ... Scored 31 in the win over Capital City. ... Was the Big 12 Player of the Year and first-team All-American last season at Kansas. ... Selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 34th overall pick in the NBA draft. Traded to the Hornets for two second-round picks. ... Born in Raleigh, Graham starred at Broughton High School.
Wolf says: “Devonte is, obviously, a more polished player for us because he has been through many more reps with the Hornets in the system. He did a very nice job on the road in leading the team, setting up the team offensively, and he hit some big shots. His development will continue.”
JP Macura
6-5 Guard, Xavier
One of two players on a two-way contract with the Hornets. ... Scored 27 points in the Swarm’s season-opening win over Wisconsin. ... Averaging 15.5 points after two games. ... As a senior, he helped Xavier to a 29-6 record and finished his college career with 1,491 points.
Wolf says: “JP is a high-energy, athletic player. He’s a slasher and a three-point shooter. JP’s a rookie who is understanding defensive concepts and terminology, and he will continue to get better at those.”
Tyler Nelson
6-3 Guard, Fairfield
Fairfield’s all-time leading scorer with 2,172 points. ... Chosen with the third pick of the 2018 G-League draft. ... Did not play in the Swarm’s first two games this season.
Wolf says: “Tyler was a big-time scorer in college. He’s learning how to play without the ball, He has extremely good shooting form, and he’ll be a good shooter for us.”
Chinanu Onuaku
6-9 Center, Louisville
Has played six games in the NBA with Houston. ... Waived by Dallas after a trade with Houston last August. ... No. 2 pick in the 2018 G-League draft. ... Averaging 13 points and 13 rebounds after two games this season, with double-doubles in each of the Swarm’s first two games.
Wolf says: “He is a big fella and somebody who is learning the game more. He does a nice job of protecting the rim for us and rebounding. He runs the floor well and does a nice job in our pick and rolls. His play-making skills at the elbow are fantastic. We will use those more and more as we get to know each other.”
Luke Petrasek
6-11 Forward, Columbia
Back for second season with the Swarm after averaging 6.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season. ... Contributed 11 points to the Swarm’s 105-103 win over Capital City on Nov. 3. ... His grandfather Connie Simmons played five years for the New York Knicks in the 1940s and '50s.
Wolf says: “Luke is a returning player who is a big, stretch four player. He’s a good three-point shooter. He’s learning our habits on defense. His improvements can come with additional rebounds.”
Roscoe Smith
6-9 Forward, UNLV
Played for 2011 Connecticut Huskies team that won the NCAA championship. ... Transferred to UNLV and was in the top five in the nation in rebounding in 2012-13. ... Scored four points in eight minutes in the Swarm’s season-opening win over Wisconsin. ... Played in the 2015 G-League All-Star Game.
Wolf says: “Roscoe is somebody who can play three positions for us. His versatility is very valuable. He has a good mid-range game and is effective around the basket. He is going to try to stretch his game by stretching his shooting from mid-range to three-point range.”
Zack Smith
6-8 Forward, Texas Tech
Played in 117 career games over four years at Texas Tech and averaged 8.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 28.7 minutes per game. ... Was on the Hornets training camp roster this year.
Wolf says: “Zack is a big-time athlete. I saw him the other day avoid the rim with his head while dunking. That’s kind of crazy to me. He’s going to look to improve in all facets of the game. He’s willing and able. He’s a high-energy guy when he gets on the court and low key off the court and a great teammate.”
Sam Thompson
6-7 Forward, Ohio State
Second season in Greensboro, hampered by injuries last season. ... The Swarm is his third G-League team. ... Also played in Hungary. ... Played in both the Swarm’s games this season.
Wolf says: “Sam is a veteran who knows the ins-and-outs of the league. He understands different systems and he’s trying to learn this system. He’s been extremely valuable with his leadership. He’s one of those guys who has a nice package of skills. He can score from all three levels and he could play the two-through-five positions for us if needed.”
Isaiah Wilkins
6-8 Forward, Virginia
ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2017-18 at Virginia, and a two-time selection to the ACC’s All-Defensive team. ... Averaged 4.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in the Swarm’s first two games.
Wolf says: “Isaiah understands our defense. Team defense is his thing. He has good leadership skills and uses his voice well. His improvement will come from extending his shot to the three-point area. He’s been excellent with our motion game and getting the ball moving side to side. Defensively, he’s solid and his understanding it pretty good right now.”