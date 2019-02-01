Swarm 109
Red Claws 104
PORTLAND, Maine--The Maine Red Claws, presented by Unum, erased a 21-point deficit, only to fall in overtime Friday night to the Greensboro Swarm, 109-104 in OT.
Maine (10-20) was led by Boston Celtics Two-Way Player P.J. Dozier with 23 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Archie Goodwin added 23 points off the bench for the Claws, while Celtics assignee Robert Williams recorded a 12 point-14 rebound double-double. Justin Bibbs scored 17 points, and Andrew White added 16 in the loss.
Greensboro (15-16) was led by Jaylen Barford with 27 points. Charlotte Hornets Two-Way Player Joe Chealey was near a triple-double with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists, while Chinanu Onuaku recorded a monster double-double with 11 points and 17 boards.
Williams put in the first shot on an assist from Dozier. White knocked in a three to tie the game at 8. Barford and Cheaney led the Swarm attack in the first quarter, as Greensboro made 13 field goals. 8 of Williams’ points came in the 1st, but Maine trailed 27-20 after the 1st quarter. At the end of the first quarter Williams and Goodwin lead the Red Claws in scoring with 8 points each.
In the 2nd, Dozier tipped in the first shot, and Williams followed that up with an easy bucket, but Barford and the Swarm would take over the game, out-scoring Maine 34-20 in the period and taking a 61-40 lead at the break. The Red Claws shot just 34% in the first half from the field (15-44), while Greensboro shot 46.4% (26-56). Both teams struggled from three-point range. Barford led all scorers with 16 points at the half.
The Red Claws started the 3rd quarter on a run with Bibbs and White both knocking in quick threes. Bibbs scored 10 points in the 3rd quarter alone, helping Maine get right back into the game. Greensboro got outscored, 33-22 in the 3rd, and the deficit was down to 83-73 after 3. In the 4th, Maine again went on a big run, with Dozier and Goodwin hitting crucial lay-ups down the stretch, bringing the crowd into the game. The Red Claws tied the game on a Bibbs three with :15 to go, and the game went to overtime tied at 102 after the Swarm missed their opportunity.
Maine took its first lead of the game in overtime on a Dozier lay-up, putting the Claws up 104-102. Maine got the ball back with the lead, but Hunter was blocked, leading to a Dwayne Bacon and-1 to give Greensboro the lead with :21 to go. The Red Claws were unable to score on their next two possessions, with the Swarm putting the game away at the free throw line.
Maine shot 37.1% (36-97) from the field, 28.6% (12-42) from three-point range, and 20-27 from the free throw line. Greensboro shot 42.2% (43-102) from the floor, 23.3% (7-30) from beyond the arc, and 16-22 from the charity stripe.
The Red Claws take on Wisconsin on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now by calling 207-210-6655 or by visiting MaineRedClaws.com.