WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was met with loud, sustained boos and chants of "Lock him up!" from fans at Nationals Park when he was shown on the in-stadium video screen after the third inning of Game 5 at the World Series.
The boos ended only after the video screen cut to a shot of U.S. service members waving to the crowd, a tradition at each game at Nationals Park, and then showed a message thanking the military. Trump is attending the game with five wounded veterans.
BREAKING: Video of Trump being booed when shown on the Jumbotron at the World Series game pic.twitter.com/ppRpQzWWap— Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 28, 2019
Then, as Nationals starter Joe Ross took the mound to warm up for the fourth inning, fans started chanting, "Lock him up!" in an apparent reference to ongoing impeachment proceedings against the president. Pro-Trump crowds have frequently chanted "Lock her up!" about Hillary Clinton at the president's campaign rallies.
President Trump was booed loudly by the fans at Nats Park when he was shown on the big screen.— Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) October 28, 2019
Then came a loud chant: “Lock him up.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/LBbgSAHd6k
Trump was attending his first major-league game since he took office in January 2017. He did not throw out the ceremonial first pitch and arrived with no fanfare just as the game began.
Trump, who campaigned on a promise to "drain the swamp," is deeply unpopular in the Washington area. He received 4 percent of the vote in the District of Columbia and lost Maryland and Virginia in 2016.
