GREENSBORO — Gone are the days of golfers heading to the 19th hole to join John Daly after their round on the course. Twelve-ounce curls have been replaced by biceps curls as golfers complete their 18 holes and enter the PGA Tour’s Player Performance Center.
Tiger Woods can be credited with setting that trend. Woods showed the Tour that working out consistently would help a golfer’s stamina as he walks the course in the heat, as well as adding length to his drives on newer, longer courses.
Not having to search for a workout facility at each stop on the Tour also has played a role in the changing culture. At Sedgefield Country Club, the Player Performance Center is two white expandable trailers – one of which is a mobile gym, the other a physiological recovery center – that sit in the shadows of the driving range during this week’s Wyndham Championship.
“It’s phenomenal,” said Webb Simpson, who won the Wyndham Championship in 2011. “We go to different cities and finding a gym is tough. A, they want to charge you. And B, there are a lot of people around, so we know now that every week we have the same equipment, the same guys and they’re great. If we need something new, they’ll get it. It’s convenient.”
The trailers are open to all players who are entered into the tournament field from 7 a.m. Tuesday until the final group tees off Sunday afternoon. This week, certified athletic trainer John Adam is in the trailer assisting those athletes who need help executing their workout routines.
“On tournament days, Thursday through Sunday, golfers will arrive two hours before their tee time,” said Adam, who is in his 11th season in this role. “If you’re first off at 7 a.m. your day starts at 5 a.m., maybe on a bike or treadmill, then you start ramping it up from there, getting yourself prepared for that round of golf.
“Earlier in the week is focused more on strength training, so Tuesday and Wednesday strength training, and then Thursday they really hone it down to prepare for their round of golf, though I think people would be surprised how much strength training takes place on Thursday and Friday.”
Simpson, who is playing tournament golf for the third of what he hope will be six straight weeks, believes the mobile gym will be critical to his success during his longest stretch of the season.
“You feel good the first few weeks, then week three or four you start to feel a little tired,” Simpson said. “It makes a difference, especially with the season ending a month earlier. It’s a lot hotter now, so we’re dealing with a lot more toll on the body. It’s been nice to know I’m going to be taken care of.”
The Player Performance Center, which is fully stocked with workout apparel, sneakers and cold drinks, as well as plenty of equipment to fit the different needs of each player, is becoming more popular on the PGA Tour. A new version of the gym made its debut in West Palm Beach, Fla., at the Honda Classic in February. Since then, the Player Performance Center has been a busy place.
“The days of guys coming in here and fluffing it around for 10 minutes are gone,” Adam said. “It’s 30 minutes of working out. Guys are staying longer.”