GREENSBORO — The new PGA Tour award winner sold his golf clubs almost two years ago and hasn’t played the game since.
But 84-year-old Paul Brown of Greensboro hasn’t lost his passion for golf nor his desire to help.
Brown, who has worked as a marshal and hole captain at Greensboro’s PGA Tour stop for 20 years, was named the Tour’s volunteer of the year at the annual tournaments meeting last week in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
There are 48 PGA Tour tournaments each year with staffs that include an estimated 100,000 volunteers.
“It means a lot to all the people who volunteer, of course, not just me,” Brown said. “When you consider the PGA Tour has all those tournaments and so many volunteers, and the PGA has seen fit to pick out the Wyndham Championship tournament, and pick out somebody here on our Sedgefield golf course, that’s pretty neat.”
Brown is the first Greensboro volunteer to win the honor since Marty Sheets in 2006. They are the only two local volunteers to receive the award.
As part of the award, the PGA Tour made a $5,000 charitable donation to The First Tee of the Triad at Brown’s request.
Brown grew up in Minneapolis. He went to work for AAA Fence Company and moved to Oklahoma City, where he lived for 27 years.
“My interest in volunteering at a golf tournament started out there in Oklahoma City,” Brown said. “There was a senior tour event played there every year, and I got involved.”
He retired in 1997, and he and his wife, Charlotte, moved to Greensboro in 1999, just in time to volunteer to work the city’s PGA Tour tournament, the old Chrysler Classic at Forest Oaks.
“As a matter of fact, I answered an ad in the newspaper,” Brown said. “The Chrysler people put a little advertisement in the News & Record’s Sports section, and if you wanted to volunteer to work at the tournament you filled out (the form in) the ad and sent in a check. So that’s what I did. Of course, now it’s all done on the computer and with databases. But in ’99 you filled out the application in the News & Record.”
He was a spotter that first year, and eventually a marshal, and eventually a hole captain. Brown oversees a group of marshals that control the gallery at Sedgefield’s par-3 16th hole.
“I worked a par-3 back at Forest Oaks, too, and I’ve built up a cadre of people to help,” Brown said. “The way I see it, this award is really for all of them.”
A big part of the job, Brown said, is helping maintain the pace of play. That can be challenging at his spot at Sedgefield, where the par-5 15th hole and the short par-3 16th come together on a small piece of real estate.
“I like the challenge,” Brown said. “There’s the weather to deal with. There’s keeping people quiet at the hole and on the tee box. And there’s the transition from hole to hole. You move the flow (of people) and maintain the pace of play. That means a lot to the golfers, and it helps to have the marshals out there. Marshalling is controlling your hole … so they get done in 4½ hours.”
An avid golfer himself, Brown learned the game as a 7-year-old at Theodore Wirth Public Golf Course in Minneapolis.
“I caddied for years at that little course I grew up on,” Brown said. “My wife picked up the game, and we played together for a lot of years. I was a lifetime golfer with a handicap of about 18.”
And that added to the allure of volunteering. It’s a perk, Brown said, to get an insider’s view of the best golfers in the world plying their trade.
“It’s neat just to get inside the ropes,” Brown said. “Most of these guys are millionaires, but they’re just people. Some of them are really personable, and others are stiff as a board. They’re all different. …
“You get to stand right next to these guys on the tee, and very close to them when they’re putting. It’s your job to make sure everybody’s quiet in the grandstand. We get to listen to them talk with their caddies when they’re deciding what iron to hit on the par-3. Sometimes they don’t agree, and that’s really interesting to hear the discussion that goes into the decision.”
Although Brown, who turns 85 in January, gave up playing golf, he has no plans to give up volunteering any time soon.
“It’s very rewarding,” Brown said. “It keeps me fit. And, of course, there’s a lot of good people out there with me.”
