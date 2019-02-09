GREENSBORO — This was the sort of game a contender is supposed to win.
And N.C. A&T won.
Big.
Senior guard Amari Hamilton scored a career-high 27 points on the kind of night all shooters dream about, and A&T clobbered Delaware State 82-52 at the Corbett Sports Center on Saturday.
Big men Ron Jackson, Nelson Nweke and Tyrone Lyons combined for 29 points and 23 rebounds, and the Aggies (7-2 MEAC, 12-11) bounced back from a two-loss road trip through Florida by crushing overmatched Delaware State (1-9, 4-19).
Bottom line: The Aggies responded like a contender.
“It’s nice to win again,” A&T coach Jay Joyner said. “The Florida swing is always tough. I can scream and yell, but are they listening? Definitely after the Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman trip. They’re listening. I can sit them down and say, ‘Guys, we’ve still got a long way to go, and people are not going to lay down just because you’re North Carolina A&T.’ There’s no such thing as a good loss, all right? But I do think our guys became hungry again after those losses.”
And the Aggies ate up Delaware State.
They held the Hornets to 25.4 percent shooting including a miserable 3-for-23 from the three-point line. Kevin Larkin, the MEAC’s fourth-leading scorer, managed just 12 points on 5-for-20 shooting against the Aggies.
A&T took command with a 13-4 scoring run over the final 5:11 of the first half and led comfortably the rest of the way. Jackson had a pair of dunks in the run — four of his five field goals in the game were dunks — and Hamilton hit his first two shots of the game.
There was much more to come.
Hamilton, a slender 6-foot guard who came into the game averaging 4.7 points and ninth on the team in scoring, had a perfect night. He played just 13 minutes off the bench, but made every second count, shooting 9-for-9 from the field and 7-for-7 from beyond the three-point arc.
“It was a great night, wasn’t it?” Hamilton said. “I’ve never had a night like this before. Ever. I’m just thankful for all my teammates for finding me when I was open. We drew up a lot of plays to find me when I was hot.”
Hot is an understatement. Because the shots didn’t just go in. They were dead center in the hoop, snapping the net. From the corner. From the top of the key. From the wing.
The fans understood. Late in the second half, after a Delaware State basket, Hamilton caught the inbounds pass and turned to dribble upcourt.
“Shoot it! Shoot it!” a group of fans behind the scorer’s table yelled.
Hamilton wasn’t even halfway to midcourt yet, still 75 feet away from the basket. But on this night, even that shot seemed possible.
“This is the most talented team I’ve played on,” Hamilton said. “It doesn’t matter who scores. On any given night, it could be any one of us. That’s what makes this group so dangerous. Any of my teammates can give us a spark, just like I did tonight. … The sky’s the limit for this team.”
A&T is in second place in the MEAC, a game behind Norfolk State (8-1, 13-11). And now five of the Aggies’ final seven regular-season games are at home.
“We had a tough schedule to start the conference, with six out of eight games on the road,” Joyner said. “I’ll take a 6-2 record at the midway point with that schedule any day. … The flip side is six out of our last eight are at home. If we take care of business at home, we’ll be in really good shape.”
NOTES: A&T point guard Kam Langley, a sophomore from Southwest Guilford, finished with nine points, six assists and five rebounds. ... A&T's leading scorers this season, guards Qua Copeland and Terry Harris, have struggled lately. Neither started this game, and each played just 11 minutes. They combined for no points on 0-for-6 shooting. ... A&T outscored Del State 40-20 in the paint and 19-2 in transition, with Aggies big men finishing most of the fast breaks with dunks or layups. Nweke had 10 points and Lyons 10 rebounds, and the two reserve forwards combined to shoot 8-for-12 from the field. ... A&T defenders shut down Del State point guard Pinky Wiley, who finished with two points on 1-for-9 shooting, three assists and four turnovers.