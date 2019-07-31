Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Patrick and Justine Reed survey a shot on the 10th hole at Sedgefield Country Club during the 2013 Wyndham Championship. Reed's drive ended up under a tree, but his 7-iron into the green set up the winning putt in a playoff against Jordan Spieth. It was Reed's first PGA Tour victory and his wife, Justine, was his caddie.
GREENSBORO — It’s been six years since the last time they were together in the same Wyndham Championship field, and the folks around here still talk about it.
Patrick Reed had just turned 23 years old in the summer of 2013. Jordan Spieth had just turned 20. They were PGA Tour rookies.
They’ve both gone on to win majors since then, both have become stars for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
But around Sedgefield Country Club, they’ll forever be the kids in that dramatic final-round playoff.
Reed won that hot August day, hitting The Shot on the second playoff hole.
Stuck under a tree on the right side of the No. 10 fairway, Reed hit a perfect 7-iron shot. His ball made its way up through the branches and settled softly on the elevated green, 7 feet from the cup.
“To pull that off in such an intense and pressure-packed moment like that, it was such a special spot,” Reed said today. “Every year that I come back here, I go over there to look at it and reflect back on those memories.”
The Shot set up a birdie putt that gave Reed his first PGA Tour victory. It’s a shot he could never hit again.
“I keep going over there, and the window has closed,” Reed said. “It’s not there anymore. That first year, I could go underneath the first tree and over top of the second tree because there was a gap (in the branches) maybe a foot wide. It was kind of like a little box I could hit through. Well, after a full year of growth of the trees, it’s not there anymore. It’s a thicket.”
The Shot changed everything for Reed and his wife, Justine, who was his caddie as a rookie.
They spent the first year of Reed’s pro career “chasing Mondays,” driving from tournament to tournament to play in Monday qualifiers, trying to earn PGA Tour playing privileges. Then came the victory in the playoff with Spieth.
“It’s been a lot of fun since then, a great run to this point,” Reed said. “We want to keep on trucking, keep on building and getting back into situations where you can win golf tournaments. Because after winning your first one, the first thing you have is that sigh of relief: ‘OK, I’ve finally done it.’ But then it’s, ‘Man, that felt amazing and I want to do it again.’ It almost makes you more hungry to get back out there, keep grinding and hoist up as many trophies as you can.”
Reed is 28 now, a father of two. Spieth is 26 and married since November. The two young men have known each other since they were teenagers playing AJGA events.
Spieth scored his first PGA Tour win as a rookie at the John Deere Classic, before coming to play the Wyndham.
"I was playing here, and (second place) moved me up significantly in the FedEx Cup," Spieth said, "which got me kind of free rolling through the playoffs. ... It was a big boost, from gaining PGA Tour status to moving up the list even though I had only played 12 or 14 events. So the Wyndham was significant. Obviously, had I won the playoff, it would've done even more. But that's OK. I lost that one to Patrick, got one back a few years later (at the 2015 Valspar Championship).
"I guess we're waiting for Round Three at some point."
This week marks Reed’s third return trip to Greensboro since the 2013 playoff. It’s Spieth’s first.
The lasting image for many who were there was Spieth, who was on the other side of the fairway, shooting a thumbs-up to Reed in a sign of sportsmanship after The Shot landed.
“Oh yeah, I for sure saw that thumbs-up,” Reed said. “I just kind of shrugged. Because it’s one of those that if he would’ve just hit the green, I probably wouldn’t have tried to pull that shot off. But I could tell by how loud the roar was that he got his shot up on that shelf near the flag. If you’re on that shelf, you have at max 12 feet for birdie. So I knew I had to go for the shot I didn’t want to hit. To step up and pull it off was unbelievable.
“It’s still unbelievable. One of the most special shots I’ll ever hit in my life.”
PGA player Billy Horschel's team of amateurs make their shot to the 9th green at the Wyndham Championship Pro-Am at Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Webb Simpson and the amateurs in his group look over their birdie putt on the 7th hole at the Wyndham Championship at the Wyndham Championship Pro-Am at Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Sully Graham, 7, watches golfers coming up the 9th fairway at the Wyndham Championship at the Wyndham Championship Pro-Am at Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Graham took some golf lessons and attended a golf camp recently. When asked what can he see with his binoculars Graham said, "I can see the ball when they hit it."
Patrick Reed signs autographs for golf fans after the Louis DeJoy and Aldona Z. Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on July 31, 2019.
2018 Wyndham Championship winner Brandt Snedeker views his commemorative plaque on the wall at Sedgefield Country Club recognizing his first-round 59 as Wyndham Hotels chairman Stephen Holmes looks on in Greensboro, NC on July 31, 2019.
Wyndham Hotels chairman Stephen Holmes recognized 2018 Wyndham Championship winner Brandt Snedeker with a plaque for Snedeker's first-round 59 on the wall behind the 9th green at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on July 31, 2019.
2018 Wyndham Championship winner Brandt Snedeker show his son, Austin, the new plaque on the wall behind the 9th green recognizing Snedeker's first-round 59 he recorded at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on July 31, 2019.
2018 Wyndham Championship winner Brandt Snedeker holds his son, Austin, after a plaque was unveiled recognizing Snedeker's first-round 59 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on July 31, 2019.
2018 Wyndham Championship winner Brandt Snedeker was recognized for his first-round 59 with a plaque on the wall behind the 9th green at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro on Wednesday.
