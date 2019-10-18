A&T had an open week before this game, and Washington said the team spent the extra practice time working on fundamentals and pass defense.
“We work on the basics (in open weeks), the run-block-tackle stuff,” Washington said. “But this week also allowed us to do some additional pass coverages. We were able to add on and increase our playbook. … Pass defense is going to be very critical this game. The quarterback is legit, a true Division I quarterback who throws the ball extremely well and can read coverages. He makes plays.”
Florida A&M’s top receiver, Xavier Smith, leads the MEAC in catches (44), receiving yards (595) and touchdown catches (5). On the other side, 6-foot-3 freshman wide receiver David Manigo has 33 catches and three TDs.
But the key, again, is Stanley.
“We’ve got to get pressure on him,” A&T defensive tackle Justin Cates said. “If we can get pressure with just the front four, that makes it easier. Then we can drop as many as we want into coverage. … He will turn the ball over trying to make plays. He’s thrown some interceptions in crunch time. If we can get to him, we can make him make a mistake — interception, fumble, something.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.