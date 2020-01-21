Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc

US' Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc compete in the Pairs Free Skating during the ISU figure skating France's Trophy, in Grenoble, French Alps, France, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

This is definitely not the United States’ strong suit, with no teams among the top in the world. There are no resounding favorites, and the winners will likely come down to which team makes the fewest mistakes. Required side-by-side jumps are often the downfall for teams. No team has repeated as champions since 2014.

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc won the national title last year, but Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier had the best showing among U.S. teams in the Grand Prix series. Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim won a bronze medal with the U.S. in the team competition in the 2018 Olympics and are particularly known for their quad twist, but are inconsistent.

Other possible medalists include Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea, and Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson.

