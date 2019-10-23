Darryl Johnson

Buffalo Bills DE

Triad tie

A&T

Opponent

Miami Dolphins, 31-21 win

How he fared

Played 21 defensive snaps, 21 special-teams plays

Tony McRae

Cincinnati Bengals CB

Triad tie

A&T

Opponent

Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-17 loss

How he fared

4 tackles

Brandon Parker

Oakland Raiders RT

Triad tie

A&T

Opponent

Green Bay Packers, 42-24 loss

How he fared

Played 2 offensive snaps and participated in 4 special-teams plays

Tavon Wilson

Detroit Lions S

Triad tie

Summerfield resident

Opponent

Minnesota Vikings, 42-30 loss

How he fared

2 tackles

