Darryl Johnson
Buffalo Bills DE
Triad tie
A&T
Opponent
Miami Dolphins, 31-21 win
How he fared
Played 21 defensive snaps, 21 special-teams plays
Tony McRae
Cincinnati Bengals CB
Triad tie
A&T
Opponent
Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-17 loss
How he fared
4 tackles
Brandon Parker
Oakland Raiders RT
Triad tie
A&T
Opponent
Green Bay Packers, 42-24 loss
How he fared
Played 2 offensive snaps and participated in 4 special-teams plays
Tavon Wilson
Detroit Lions S
Triad tie
Summerfield resident
Opponent
Minnesota Vikings, 42-30 loss
How he fared
2 tackles
