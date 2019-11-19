Eric Ebron

Indianapolis Colts TE

Triad tie

Smith HS

Opponent

Indianapolis Colts

How he fared

4 receptions, 14 yards in a 33-13 win

Darryl Johnson

Buffalo Bills DE

Triad tie

A&T

Opponent

Miami Dolphins

How he fared

1 tackle in a 37-20 win

Emmanuel Moseley

San Fransisco 49ers CB

Triad tie

Dudley HS

Opponent

Arizona Cardinals

How he fared

4 tackles; 1 PD in a 36-26 win

Brandon Parker

Oakland Raiders RT

Triad tie

A&T

Opponent

Cincinnati Bengals

How he fared

Participated in 2 offensive snaps and 3 special teams plays in a 17-10 win

Tony McRae

Cincinnati Bengals CB

Triad tie

A&T

Opponent

Oakland Raiders

How he fared

Participated in 14 special teams plays in a 17-10 loss

D.J. Reader

Houston Texans NT

Triad tie

Grimsley HS

Opponent

Baltimore Ravens

How he fared

5 tackles in a 41-7 loss

Tavon Wilson

Detroit Lions S

Triad tie

Summerfield resident

Opponent

Dallas Cowboys

How he fared

5 tackles in a 35-27 loss

