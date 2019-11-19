Eric Ebron
Indianapolis Colts TE
Triad tie
Smith HS
Opponent
Indianapolis Colts
How he fared
4 receptions, 14 yards in a 33-13 win
Darryl Johnson
Buffalo Bills DE
Triad tie
A&T
Opponent
Miami Dolphins
How he fared
1 tackle in a 37-20 win
Emmanuel Moseley
San Fransisco 49ers CB
Triad tie
Dudley HS
Opponent
Arizona Cardinals
How he fared
4 tackles; 1 PD in a 36-26 win
Brandon Parker
Oakland Raiders RT
Triad tie
A&T
Opponent
Cincinnati Bengals
How he fared
Participated in 2 offensive snaps and 3 special teams plays in a 17-10 win
Tony McRae
Cincinnati Bengals CB
Triad tie
A&T
Opponent
Oakland Raiders
How he fared
Participated in 14 special teams plays in a 17-10 loss
D.J. Reader
Houston Texans NT
Triad tie
Grimsley HS
Opponent
Baltimore Ravens
How he fared
5 tackles in a 41-7 loss
Tavon Wilson
Detroit Lions S
Triad tie
Summerfield resident
Opponent
Dallas Cowboys
How he fared
5 tackles in a 35-27 loss
