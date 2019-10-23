T.J. Logan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB

Triad tie

Northern Guilford HS

Larry Ogunjobi

Cleveland Browns DT

Triad tie

Ragsdale HS

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Spencer Turkin at (336) 373-7062 and follow @turkin35@twitter.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments