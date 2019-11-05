GREENSBORO — Ashley Twichell arrives in the city for the big pro swim meet feeling no pressure, but rather chasing an opportunity at history.
Unlike her competitors at the Greensboro Aquatic Center this week, the 30-year-old Twichell is already an Olympic qualifier bound for Tokyo in 2020 and her first Summer Games.
Twichell, a Duke alumna who lives in Apex and trains in Cary, will compete at Greensboro’s first TYR Pro Swim Series meet, which runs from Wednesday through Saturday. It’s the first of five pro series meets in the run-up to next summer’s Olympics.
“People want to race throughout the year, especially this meet in Greensboro because it’s pretty early in the season,” Twichell said. “A lot of swimmers take a little break at the end of the summer. This being an Olympic year, the majority of us got back into training pretty quickly, and this will be the first pro series meet of the season, a chance to see where people are at with eight or nine months until (U.S. Olympic) Trials.”
A strong field of international swimmers is expected this week. Olympians Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Ryan Murphy, Matt Grevers and Chase Kalisz were among the American stars who raced in TYR Pro Swim Series events last season.
So, too, did Twichell, a freestyle distance swimmer who specializes in the 400, 800 and 1,500 meters. She hopes to make the U.S. Olympic team in the pool, but she has already qualified for the 10 kilometers in open-water swimming.
No one has ever qualified for an Olympics in both pool and open-water swimming.
Twichell finished sixth in the 10K in July at the Open Water World Championships in South Korea, qualifying for her first Olympics after a near miss in 2012 and a 2016 season wrecked by shoulder surgery.
“It’s exciting, and there’s also a feeling of relief,” said Twichell, who will swim the 1,500 on Wednesday and is entered in three other races. “It’s been a long journey for me. … The pressure is off, and I can just focus on my training.
“It would be an absolute honor to qualify for open water and the pool team. We have so much depth in the United States, so much talent, so many fast women in all the events. I know the competition is tough, but I also know I’m getting faster in the pool as I get older.”
Conditions in the pool are easy compared to the open water. In the pool, each competitor has a lane, a black line on the bottom to follow, and a precise distance to cover.
“I like competing in both because they are so different,” Twichell said. “… In open water, you definitely don’t have your own space. There are people swimming on top of you for a lot of the race, and it’s very physical. And every race course is different. You don’t go by times in open water because one 10K course might really be 9,700 kilometers and another might be 10,400. There’s the current to deal with, the temperature of the water, the tides if it’s an ocean race. There are so many different elements. Then there’s the aspect of drafting, which is legal. So the sport is very strategic.”
And often a two-hour open-water race comes down to a photo finish. A scant seven-tenths of a second separated fourth place from 11th place in South Korea, where the top 10 qualified for Tokyo.
Twichell made it. Seven years of hard work put her in the right spot among the group separated by 0.7 second.
The pressure is off as she arrives in Greensboro chasing history.
