To say that Simone Manuel is a highly decorated swimmer is an understatement.
At age 23, she already has two gold and two silver medals from from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and several world championship golds, to go with the six NCAA titles she won at Stanford.
So, it was no surprise that Manuel was one of the most recognizable names during Saturday’s TYR Pro Swim Series at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Manuel turned pro in July 2018, after her junior year at Stanford, and now swims for Alto Swim Club, based out of Palo Alto, Calif.
Upon winning gold in the 100-meter freestyle in Rio, and tying with Canadian Penny Oleksiak, Manuel, a Sugar Land, Texas native, became the first African-American woman to win an individual Olympic gold in swimming and set an Olympic record and an American record.
Manuel also won gold in the 4X100 medley relay in Rio.
Manuel’s specialty is the 50-meter freestyle, a race in which she holds the American record with a time of 23.97, and an event in which she won a silver medal in Rio with a 24.09 showing.
On Saturday at the Aquatic Center, Manuel swam the women’s 50m freestyle in 24.50.
“I think it was solid,” Manuel said of her performance in Saturday’s 50m freestyle. “I’m not too worried about times right now, though. I think I’ll just look at video, and see how I’ve improved.”
Manuel assessed her overall performance, as she begins another professional season.
“I think I’m swimming well. This was the first meet of the season, three months after World Championships. I wasn’t really sure what to expect,” Manuel said. “The first meet (of the pro season) is always tough, because you have to shake off the cobwebs. I don’t think the times really mean much at this point, because there is so much season left to go.”
Manuel explained what her plan was coming into this weekend’s meet.
“I didn’t really have time expectations coming into the meet, because you never know how you’re going to feel, coming off of a really tough training stretch.”
Manuel described what her preparations will be like for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (July 24-Aug. 9) and the U.S. Olympic trials, June 21-28 next year, in Omaha, Neb.
“Pretty much just continue training hard. Same number of hours. Overall, just trying to keep things consistent, and trying to work on what I need to work on,” she said.”
“I have some training camps coming up in December, which will be very helpful.”
The Greensboro Aquatic center has a reputation among swimmers for being a fast pool, and Manuel seems to concur with that sentiment.
“Some pools are just nice places to swim. Having a lot of deck space makes you feel more comfortable.”
“It’s just an awesome pool. (Greensboro) is just an awesome city. The crowd and the energy is amazing. I’ve have some fans drive far and wide to come see me.”
This weekend marked Manuel’s third visit to Greensboro, having participated in last year’s USA swimming nationals.
“I haven’t really been eating out much, just getting food to go and taking it back to the (hotel) room. I had more fun last year, because I went around to more restaurants and enjoyed the good food here.”
Manuel’s first trip to the Gate City was during the 2015 NCAA Championships during her freshman year at Stanford.
