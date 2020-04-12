While stewing over the lack of respect some of the best North Carolina golf courses were receiving from the national rankings, Bill Hensley had an idea.
He decided to start his own rankings that would highlight the nearly 500 courses in the state.
Some 25 years later, Hensley’s idea to promote golf in our state with the rankings is as strong as ever.
“It’s rather remarkable that it’s survived 25 years that’s included a recession as well as other circumstances,” said Kevin Brafford, who has been the executive director of the North Carolina Golf Panel for the last 20 years. “Bill’s idea was a great one.”
The panel started out with a few writers, business leaders and a few executives in the golf business with a few golf pros, but now the panel has grown to about 190 members.
The rankings are compiled each year where members vote for the courses they’ve played before. Members can only vote for the courses they've played. Hensley put in place that rule because he didn’t want voters to be swayed by others.
Hensley, 94, is a 1950 Wake Forest graduate who lives in Charlotte and is in the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame thanks to his time as a writer for the school’s newspaper and his time as a sports information director. Back in his student days at the old Wake Forest campus, he wrote about a golfer named Arnold Palmer.
What makes our state so unique is the variety of public, private and semi-private courses that are available.
The rankings are published each year in a spring edition of Business North Carolina magazine.
“It’s been a terrific marriage with our panel and Business North Carolina,” Brafford said. “The magazine has run our rankings each spring since 2007.”
Each year panelists are asked to not only rank the top 50 or 100 courses but there are regional rankings as well as other categories such as best bang for your buck. Among the courses ranked in the Triad in which the public can play, the top five are Bryan Park, Mill Creek, Stoney Creek, Tanglewood Park and The Challenge.
It’s no surprise that Pinehurst No. 2 once again has the state's top ranking overall. The Donald Ross masterpiece has played host to three U.S. Opens and will host another one in 2024.
Making one of the biggest jumps within the rankings from last year was Pinehurst No. 4, which jumped from No. 19 into the ninth position thanks to an outstanding redesign by architect Gil Hanse. No. 4 helped play host to the U.S. Amateur last summer.
Since the panel originated in 1995, there's actually been a slight increase in golf courses in North Carolina, according to the National Golf Foundation statistics. In 1995 there were 485 courses registered with the NGF. At the end of 2018 there were 496, according to the NFG.
Hensley said he’s proud of the fact that the panel has stayed together all these years.
“When I started out I wanted 100 people on the panel with 25 sportswriters, 25 businessmen, 25 golf pros and 25 good players who knew the game well,” Hensley said. “That gave us a good cross-section of voters, and I thought that was fair and would give us some credibility.”
The rankings were put out to help with the tourism in the state, and it’s something that Hensley said has benefited the courses.
“I hope that it did promote golf in a positive way,” Hensley said, “and I hope it still continues to do that.”
Augusta National Women’s Amateur postponed
The Masters was rescheduled for November, but the Augusta National Women’s Amateur was not.
That tournament, which features the top amateur women players in the world, will be held again next April on the weekend before the 2021 Masters.
Fred Ridley, the chairman of Augusta National, made the announcement last week. Golfers who were invited to this year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur who remain an amateur will be invited to next year’s tournament.
That was good news for Emilia Migliaccio, who will be a senior in the classroom at Wake Forest next spring and made the field for the second straight year. Last year she missed the cut and missed out on playing in the final round, which is held at Augusta National.
“I’m obviously really sad that I can’t play in Augusta this year,” she said, “but I’m honored to receive an automatic invite back. I know they did everything they could to make it happen this year, and I know they will do everything they can to make it an incredible year in 2021.”
Also in the field, if she remains an amateur, is Siyun Liu, a Wake Forest senior who might turn pro instead of returning to Wake next spring.
Around the green
Sam Puryear Jr., a Winston-Salem native, has officially been named the women’s and men’s golf coach at Howard University. Puryear, a former head coach at Michigan State and Queens College, will be the first coach in Howard history in golf. Thanks to Stephen Curry’s donation, the programs will be funded for at least the next six years. “I would like to thank Stephen Curry, Dr. Wayne Frederick and Mr. Kery Davis for creating and providing this unique opportunity,” Puryear said. “I am excited to be involved and on the ground floor.”…
Old Town Club, which was closed for several days because somebody associated with the golf course tested positive for the coronavirus, is now open for play by members. “We continue to remind our members about social distancing and not congregating in large groups,” club president Phil Thomas said. “We want our members to have access to play and now they have that.”…
Even though most of the area golf courses are open with limited play and proper social distancing, the Carolinas Golf Association’s schedule for its various tournaments has been altered. For an update on the schedule go to the CGA’s web site.
