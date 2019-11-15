Junior kicker
The most improved player on A&T’s entire roster, the 5-foot-11 former soccer player from Wilson leads all FCS kickers with his school-record 19 field goals this season. Ruiz missed his first two attempts of the season before tying a school record with a 52-yarder at the horn to beat Elon. That started a 19-for-20 string of kicks, including 6-for-7 from 40 or more yards.
