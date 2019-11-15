Senior left tackle

N.C. A&T (copy)

N.C. A&T senior left tackle Marcus Pettiford.

“Running Back U” leads the MEAC and ranks 13th among the nation’s 124 FCS teams in rushing offense, averaging 223.4 yards per game. That starts up front, where the 6-foot-4, 286-pound Pettiford anchors the offensive line. A two-time All-MEAC first team tackle, he has started all three of A&T’s Celebration Bowl victories (right guard in 2015, right tackle in 2017, left tackle in 2018).

