N.C. A&T linebacker Kyin Howard, a sophomore from Eastern Guilford, leads the Aggies in tackles.

The 6-foot, 243-pound sophomore from Eastern Guilford has emerged as A&T’s leading tackler this season from his inside linebacker spot. His 63 tackles ranks eighth in the league, and his average of 7.0 per game ranks seventh. A terrific run-stopper, Howard has seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a key safety at South Carolina State. He anchors a good young corps of linebackers that also includes sophomore Joe Stuckey and freshman Jacob Roberts.

