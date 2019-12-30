guilford quakers logo 100115

ATLANTA  Jaylen Gore's running three-pointer at the buzzer lifted visiting the No. 21-ranked Guilford men's basketball team to a 70-69 win over previously unbeaten No. 2 Emory this afternoon.

The Eagles (10-1) are ranked second in the current D3hoops.com top 25 poll. Emory defeated Guilford 89-67 in the teams' season opener in Greensboro on Nov. 9.

Tyler Dearman led all scorers with 23 points for Guilford (10-2), which will play at Hampden-Sydney on Saturday. Liam Ward and Kyler Gregory both finished with 15 points for the Quakers, who trailed by nine points with 6:17 left in regulation.

Dearman made two three-pointers in the final 90 seconds, including one with 47 seconds left that brought Guilford to within 66-65. After a Ward block and Joah Logan defensive rebound at the other end, a Gregory runner in the lane put the Quakers ahead for the first time in the second half, 67-66.

Emory's Romin Williams put the Eagles ahead one last time at the other end with a three-pointer from the top of the key with 3.4 seconds left. The Quakers' inbounded to Gore, who dribbled up the floor and a couple of steps past midcourt before letting the game-winner fly.

