ATLANTA — Jaylen Gore's running three-pointer at the buzzer lifted visiting the No. 21-ranked Guilford men's basketball team to a 70-69 win over previously unbeaten No. 2 Emory this afternoon.
Hey @SportsCenter! Here are the final moments of Guilford's 70-69 men's basketball upset of second-ranked Emory University in Atlanta Monday. Jaylen Gore nailed the game-winner for the 21st-ranked Quakers who improve to 10-2. Emory is 10-1. #d3hoops @GuilfordMBB @GuilfordCollege pic.twitter.com/mNjx4Tn6ME— Guilford Athletics (@goquakers) December 31, 2019
The Eagles (10-1) are ranked second in the current D3hoops.com top 25 poll. Emory defeated Guilford 89-67 in the teams' season opener in Greensboro on Nov. 9.
Tyler Dearman led all scorers with 23 points for Guilford (10-2), which will play at Hampden-Sydney on Saturday. Liam Ward and Kyler Gregory both finished with 15 points for the Quakers, who trailed by nine points with 6:17 left in regulation.
Dearman made two three-pointers in the final 90 seconds, including one with 47 seconds left that brought Guilford to within 66-65. After a Ward block and Joah Logan defensive rebound at the other end, a Gregory runner in the lane put the Quakers ahead for the first time in the second half, 67-66.
Emory's Romin Williams put the Eagles ahead one last time at the other end with a three-pointer from the top of the key with 3.4 seconds left. The Quakers' inbounded to Gore, who dribbled up the floor and a couple of steps past midcourt before letting the game-winner fly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.