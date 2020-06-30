HIGH POINT — The High Point Rockers will not field a baseball team in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the organization is going to try to host events at Truist Point.
The Rockers, members of the independent Atlantic League, are working with the City of High Point and the Guilford County Division of Public Health, according to a news release, on a plan to re-open the stadium to create community events.
“After reviewing the options and the risks, the right decision was to not play this year," team president Pete Fisch said in a statement. "It is disappointing but our concerns for player, fan, and staff safety outweigh the potential benefits.”
A key factor in the decision was the 14-day quarantine mandate issued last week by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for any travelers from states with a high level of coronavirus cases, including North Carolina.
As North Carolina went into Phase 2, allowing for amateur sports, Truist Point has become a destination for local and regional athletics events. In June, more than 60 amateur and collegiate summer baseball games have been played at Truist Point over 18 days, while adhering to social distancing measures, including no fans allowed in the ballpark during those events. Those guidelines will remain in place until a re-opening plan can be approved and formalized in conjunction with local and state officials.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Rockers also have donated meals to front-line medical workers, City of High Point police and fire department officials and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater High Point; collected food for the Salvation Army of High Point; and raised money for the United Way of Greater High Point Emergency Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.