GREENSBORO — He was projected as a fifth- or sixth-rounder in most experts’ mock drafts.
But like he’s done all his life, Cameron Clark of Greensboro exceeded expectations.
The New York Jets selected Clark with the 23rd pick of the fourth round in the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon, adding a second offensive lineman to a deep draft class after taking Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton 11th overall
Clark, who graduated from the Academy at Smith High in Greensboro, starred for four years at UNC-Charlotte, where he was twice a team captain and once voted offensive MVP by his teammates. Clark impressed scouts at the NFL Combine with his size, strength, long arms and big hands.
“(Jets quarterback) Sam Darnold is going to like him,” ESPN analyst Mel Kiper said when the pick was announced. “... When you look at him, you’re impressed with his performance against Clemson. He did a really good job. You don't look at him against lesser opposition. How does he do against really good teams like Clemson? Well, he looked like he belonged out there and could ... transition into the NFL. Cameron Clark drives defenders off the ball with regularity.”
Clark and two Wake Forest players, linebacker Justin Strnad and offensive guard Justin Herron, were all picked on the draft’s final day.
Ten other pro prospects with Triad ties were not among the 255 players drafted but will likely end up in NFL camps as free-agent signees …
• Four alumni from Greensboro high schools: Maryland running back Javon Leake (Page), Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton (Page), Navy linebacker Nizaire Cromartie (Dudley) and Elon safety Greg Liggs (Southeast Guilford).
• Three Wake Forest teammates: tight end Jake Freudenthal, cornerback Essang Bassey and offensive tackle Jake Benzinger.
• Three N.C. A&T stars: offensive tackle Marcus Pettiford, wide receiver Elijah Bell and defensive end Justin Cates. The Aggies had players selected in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 drafts.
Clark, meanwhile, was the 129th overall pick in the draft. He’s the fourth Charlotte player ever selected. Ragsdale alumnus Larry Ogunjobi, a defensive lineman, was the first in 2017.
“I remember it,” Clark told the News & Record, “not just because we’re from the same area but also because he was the first from Charlotte. When Larry got drafted it was almost emotional for me. Just seeing him on that big screen, whenever I needed motivation I would look back on that (YouTube) video of him getting drafted.”
Now Clark has his own draft experience, something he said he never seriously considered until his last two years with the 49ers.
“When I was at Smith,” Clark said, “I was mainly focusing on being the best that I could be there. Going into college, I had the same goal. It wasn’t really about going to the NFL. My goal was just to be the best that I could be. Once I got to my junior and senior year I started realizing that I could do this.”
The 6-foot-4, 308-pound Clark played left tackle at Charlotte, but he can play both guard and center as well. He projects as a right tackle or guard in the NFL.
Strnad, a 6-foot-3, 238-pound linebacker, went to the Denver Broncos with the 33rd pick of the fifth round (No. 178 overall).
Built like a big safety, Strnad’s footspeed and ability to cover sideline to sideline impressed pro scouts. A starter at Wake in 2018 and 2019, he led the Demon Deacons with 105 tackles as a junior. His senior season was cut short by a torn right biceps in October that required surgery.
Herron, a 6-foot-4, 308-pound offensive guard, went to New England in the sixth round (No. 195 overall). The Patriots traded for the Broncos’ pick to get Herron.
A flexible and athletic offensive lineman, Herron impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl and again at the NFL Combine with a combination of strength (27 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press) and agility (33-inch vertical jump, 8.41 seconds in the three-cone drill).
It’s the second time in the last three years the Deacons had two players picked in the same draft. Jessie Bates III and Duke Ejiofor were picked in the 2018 draft, the first time multiple Wake players were picked since four went in 2012.
