The awards keep racking up for quarterback Jefferson Boaz, the North Carolina signee who led the East Surry football team to its first state title.
The NCHSAA named Boaz, a 6-foot-8 senior, its male athlete of the year in a statement released on Monday afternoon.
Finalists for the award, in which the 35th annual winner receives the Pat Best Memorial Trophy, included Breon Pass of Reidsville, fellow North Carolina signee Ja'Qurious Conley of Northside Jacksonville, East Lincoln's Chase Gilley, Ian Harrison of Cary Panther Creek, Oklahoma State football and baseball signee Nolan McLean of Garner along with Dontavius Nash, a junior from Gastonia Hunter Huss who last June said he would play at Carolina.
Boaz, rated a 3-star prospect per 247Sports and recruited by North Carolina as an athlete, led the Cardinals to an NCHSAA Class 1-AA title with a 56-28 win against Tarboro on Dec. 14 in Durham — a goal achieved, after losing to the Vikings in last season's championship at N.C. State's Carter-Finley Stadium.
Boaz earned his second straight All-Northwest nod from the Journal, a Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection and offensive player of the year honors on the Associated Press' all-state listings.
He ended his career passing for 4,615 yards and 65 touchdowns — what was his first full season as the sole starter at quarterback for East Surry. Boaz completed 33 of 42 passes for 478 yards in that victory over the Vikings, breaking the previous championship record set in 2012 by Raymius Smith of Swain with 426 yards. He amassed eight touchdowns — seven in the air while scoring once on the ground — to tie a milestone set by T.J. Logan of Northern Guilford during the Nighthawks' third straight Class 3-AA title in 2012.
Boaz, a three-sport athlete, pitched for the baseball team and played forward for the Cardinals' basketball team that finished 18-7 — claiming its first Northwest 1-A tournament title since 2008 in a win over eventual co-state champion Winston-Salem Prep on Feb. 21.
Boaz, who was named to the All-Northwest basketball team, averaged nearly 24 points and more than 11 rebounds in his final season in which he earned conference player of the year — a fourth straight all-conference nod. He was named player of the year in District 11 by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association as well.
