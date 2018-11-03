GREENSBORO — Marquell Cartwright saved his best for last.
At the Greatest Homecoming On Earth, the power-running senior from High Point played the greatest game of his N.C. A&T career.
Cartwright rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries on Senior Day — his final home game — leading No. 17 A&T to a 37-20 victory over Norfolk State before an announced Homecoming crowd of 21,500 at BB&T Stadium on Saturday.
The first-draft of the box score contained a typo and listed the sold-out crowd as 215,000, but it felt like it on a sunny day with the stadium surrounded by a sea of humanity celebrating the Aggies’ eighth consecutive Homecoming victory.
“It meant a lot today, especially to all of us seniors,” Cartwright said. “We already had the discussion that this was the day for the seniors. We never lost a Homecoming game here, and we wanted to make sure we continue that, to keep that streak going.”
They did. And A&T (4-1 MEAC, 7-2) also kept its postseason hopes alive.
The victory over Norfolk State (1-4, 3-5), coupled with Florida A&M’s (5-1, 6-3) loss at Howard, give A&T a chance to share the league title or win it outright, depending on how the last two weeks of the season play out.
“We still have something to play for,” Cartwright said.
Sophomore Jah-Maine Martin, a change-of-pace runner in A&T’s backfield, finished with 10 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown.
Cartwright and Martin gave the Aggies their first pair of 100-yard rushers in the same game since James White and Barry Turner did it against Florida A&M in 1991.
In all, A&T rolled up 310 rushing yards on 40 carries, running right at the teeth of a Norfolk State defense that came in ranked No. 20 in the nation in scoring defense.
“It was everything,” Cartwright said. “The play-calling, the blocking, everything. The offensive front did their job and was able to get me and Jah-Maine Martin to the second level. After that, it was up to us to make big plays. And that’s pretty much what we did.”
Over and over again, helping the Aggies make up for their own mistakes. A&T finished with 11 penalties, nine of them in the first half when Norfolk State took leads of 7-0, 10-7 and 17-14.
A&T answered each time, and the Aggies took a 21-17 lead on Cartwright’s first touchdown, a 5-yard run that finished an 80-yard drive.
The seniors took over in the second half.
“It actually started (Friday) night,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “We allowed each of the seniors to get up and share their journey and experience here at A&T, and it got very emotional. It carried over into today. There were kids on the field in the fourth quarter, actually crying. But they have a lot to be proud of. They came in and won three championships, one undefeated season, and two national championships. … We’re very proud.”
A senior broke the game open. After Norfolk State’s Josh Nardone finished a long drive with a short field goal, the Spartans kicked off deep.
A&T senior Malik Wilson was waiting at the goal line.
“I was surprised,” Washington said, “that they kicked it to him.”
Wilson caught the ball at the 1, followed his blockers, slipped one tackle and outran everyone for a 99-yard touchdown. It’s his third kickoff return TD of the season. The others were 98 and 100 yards long.
“That’s ‘Big Mo,’” Washington said. “It gives you momentum right back. The energy and everything sways our way, just turns theirs the other direction.”
Seniors finished it. Senior linebacker Julius Reynolds intercepted a Norfolk State pass in the flat and returned it to the 11-yard line. Three plays later, Cartwright scored on a determined run, 8 tough yards to make it 37-20.
“I had to get that second touchdown,” he said. “I saw the open field outside and bounced it that way, and I refused to go out of bounds or go down. I wanted to make sure I got into that end zone.”
It was then, with the end in sight, some of those seniors began to embrace and cry.
“I’ve been here so long, man, that A&T is molded into me,” Cartwright said. “It means a lot just to be an Aggie. We all take being an Aggie with pride. … It means something. It really means something.”