GREENSBORO — Sam Washington is the same coach now as he was before the season started, though his football team has been changing all year.
His message to his team Thursday afternoon before practice was simple: The season’s not over yet.
Three games remain, starting with Saturday’s homecoming game against Norfolk State. And while another undefeated season and, likely, a Celebration Bowl are gone now, the Aggies can still reach the goal of postseason.
That would be fitting. This has been a year of seasons.
Washington thought about that Thursday, thinking back to his transition from defensive coordinator to head coach, then the two huge wins to open the season, then injuries marring the middle schedule that saw A&T lose two games, both on last-second field goals, to the current run of games heading into what he hopes will result in an NCAA FCS playoff bid.
Through it all, Washington said, he’s remained the same.
“Even keel,” he said. “Nothing has changed. We’re still making chicken. I don’t think there’s a need for change.”
He keeps it simple. And he’s tried to keep his team focused on simple goals. Though it’s not been easy with staggering injuries to almost the entire offensive line, quarterback Lamar Raynard’s sore back, wide receiver Elijah Bell’s lingering injury and then the gut-wrenching season-ending injury to cornerback Mac McCain.
With three games left on the regular-season schedule and the goal of playing after that, Washington wants his team to concentrate on what’s at hand.
That would be the football game, not homecoming.
“We’ll have them under lock and key,” he said.
Washington watched past A&T teams handle adversity better than this one, but the demoralizing losses and the injuries have tested the will of what had been the No. 1-ranked HBCU team in the country since 2016.
He said he doesn’t consider the up-and-down seasons within the season to be an excuse for anything. He knows his team is a few seconds away from being unbeaten and still the top-ranked team in the MEAC and America.
“I didn’t think we were well prepared for Morgan, and there’s a lot of reasons,” he said, talking about the last-second loss that shocked the Aggies and ended their winning streak a month ago. “We could blame it on the storm, the kids going home, but you know we just didn’t perform well.”
The last-second loss to FAMU was bigger since it gave the Rattlers an open run to the Celebration Bowl, which was the No. 1 goal for A&T. Since that loss, Washington has convinced his players to rededicate themselves to another run, another season within the season.
“I was so pleased with our play last week,” Washington said of the 35-10 win over Bethune-Cookman. “Last week, we looked like a complete team, which we are. We have something to build on now, and that’s what we’ve got to do.”
Washington wants his team to finish on a roll, and he thinks it’s going to.
“The quarterback is playing at a high level right now, and that makes a world of difference,” he said. “And we’re getting healthy. We’ll take those odds.”
Raynard is indeed back and healthy, and so is Bell. That’s a potent combination. For the first time since the beginning of the season, A&T is at full strength.
Just in time for homecoming and the last three games of the season.
Another season within a year of seasons. With hopes of more to come.