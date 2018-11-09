Who: N.C. A&T (0-1) at Wake Forest (0-0).
When: 2 p.m. Saturday (ACC Network Extra).
Where: Lawrence Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem
The game: This one is all about the new guys. Wake Forest opens its fifth season under head coach Danny Manning, and the Demon Deacons return just three scholarship players. Point guard Brandon Childress is the top returning scorer at 9.1 points per game, and the only Deac left who played in last season’s opener. And so Wake will lean heavily on a recruiting class led by 6-foot-8 freshman Jaylen Hoard, who starred at High Point Wesleyan. … Meanwhile, Coach Jay Joyner's A&T program is coming off a 20-win season but features a roster that includes 11 newcomers. Guards Aaren Edmead and Kam Langley of High Point were starters last season and they combined for nine assists in A&T’s opener Tuesday, a 74-66 home loss to UNCG.
Keep an eye on: A&T shot 9-for-18 from the three-point line in its opener, and Terry Harris and Qua Copeland hit three apiece. But the intriguing matchups are inside, where Wake’s 6-8 Hoard and 6-8 Isaiah Mucius are highly touted freshmen. A&T counters with grown men, including a trio of graduate transfers: 6-6 Harris (Eastern Michigan), 6-8 Ibrahim Sylla (Northern Colorado) and 6-9 Nelson Nweke (Arkansas State). Sylla scored 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting in A&T's opener.