GREENSBORO — The long winning streaks are over. The No. 4 national ranking is toast.
And “the best 0-3 team in the nation” is now 1-3.
Alex Raya’s third field goal of the game, a 36-yarder as time expired, lifted winless Morgan State to a 16-13 victory over No. 4 N.C. A&T in a shocker at BB&T Stadium on Saturday night.
The loss snapped A&T’s school-record 15-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the nation. It snapped A&T’s home winning streak at 11 games, tied for the longest in school history. And it dropped A&T’s record to 29-1 in games started by quarterback Lamar Raynard.
It was the first loss as a head coach for A&T’s Sam Washington, whose 3-0 start tied him with Hornsby Howell for the best in school history.
“First time I came into the (locker) room defeated, and it doesn’t feel very good,” Washington said. “Very disappointed, very disappointed. I was hoping in the second half things would change. … We did not grow (during the bye week). This past week we did not get better, and it showed tonight.”
And as if a weird night couldn’t get weirder, the game between MEAC schools didn’t count in the conference standings. Because of Hampton’s exit from the league on short notice and the holes created in every other MEAC program’s schedule, the league will count seven games this year.
A&T (3-1) and Morgan State (1-3) were the only teams in the league that didn’t have Hampton on their original 2018 schedules, so the conference decided their game against each other wouldn’t count.
“It’s not time to panic,” Washington said. “… We still have an opportunity to go undefeated in the conference. And the ultimate goal is to get back to (the Celebration Bowl in) Atlanta. We must be more demanding in everything we do, act like, walk like, talk like champions in everything we do from this moment on.”
This loss wasn’t a fluke.
Morgan State ran more plays (67 to 56), gained more yards (270 to 208) and had more first downs (16 to 11) than A&T. The Bears held a 12-minute advantage in time of possession, and A&T was just 1-for-12 on third-down conversions.
Raynard started the game, but he didn’t finish. Last year’s MEAC player of the year finished just 4-for-15 passing for 33 yards and was intercepted twice.
“He just didn’t play well,” Washington said. “… We will get out there on the grass and see where he’s at tomorrow mentally, physically and psychologically.”
Raynard was lifted from the game twice, and backup quarterback Kylil Carter led the final three A&T drives.
Carter finished 7-for-15 passing for 55 yards, and he had a 10-yard completion to wide receiver Zach Leslie that set up Marquell Cartwright’s 19-yard touchdown run that gave the Aggies their last lead at 13-10 late in the third quarter.
Morgan State tied it on their next possession when Raya hit a career-best 51-yard field goal.
Carter then led a 6-minute drive in the fourth quarter that ended when Noel Ruiz missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt wide right with 3:19 left.
“Offensively,” Washington said, “we played terrible.”
On defense, A&T gave up 132 rushing yards. Mobile quarterbacks like Morgan State’s DeAndre Harris can give the Aggies defense fits because of how hard A&T’s front seven charge up the field.
“The quarterback killed us,” Washington said. “… I thought Morgan’s staff did a fantastic job preparing for us. They knew exactly how they were going to attack us. It was very subtle, but it was enough.”
On the final drive, Harris beat A&T with his arm.
Morgan State got the ball back after Ruiz’s miss, and Harris completed a 34-yard pass over the middle to tight end Jack McCracken. A 13-yard completion to Deontaye White got the Bears into field-goal range, and they ran the ball three times to take precious seconds off the clock.
Then Raya hit the game-winning field goal as the clock struck zero, and Morgan State players flooded the field in celebration. It’s the Bears first victory over a ranked team since an overtime win at Liberty in 1996.
It looked bad for A&T’s offense from the start.
Raynard completed his first pass of the game, a little 6-yarder to wide receiver Ron Hunt.
But then the senior quarterback went 0-for-7 passing for the rest of the first quarter, including an underthrown ball intended for Elijah Bell in the end zone that was intercepted by Morgan State’s Donte Small.
It was Small’s fourth interception of the season.
Raynard was 3-for-4 passing in the second quarter with a 23-yard touchdown throw to tight end Leroy Hill, a score set up by Mac McCain’s interception at the Morgan State 33.
But the A&T offense sputtered time and again.
By halftime, A&T was just 1-for-7 on third-down conversions, 0-for-1 on fourth down and freshman punter Michael Rivers had bailed the Aggies out with five punts for 197 yards, dropping two inside the 20-yard line.
A&T now has a short week of preparation, as the Aggies host South Carolina State (0-3, 0-1 MEAC) at 7 p.m. Thursday in a game broadcast on ESPNU. The Bulldogs lost at home to Norfolk State, 17-7, on Saturday.
