GREENSBORO — Fireworks echoed through Aggie Stadium as Kashon Baker, stood smiling in the afterglow of N.C. A&T’s victory.
Unlike the instantaneous bursts that lit up the sky, Baker’s journey was more of a slow burn, waiting for that long fuse to finally ignite.
The explosion finally came Saturday night as Baker returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown to spark the sluggish Aggies in the first quarter before he finished it off with an 42 touchdown run in the fourth for the final 45-6 margin over Gardner-Webb in A&T’s 15th straight victory.
Junior #25 Kashon Baker with a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown to put the Aggies up 14-3 with 4:27 left in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/1gszoYVJqu— N.C. A&T Athletics (@NCATAGGIES) September 8, 2018
It’s been a long time coming for the junior who left Farmville Central High School with exactly zero offers to play college football.
“No offers,” he said, grinning. “I’m a walk-on, I’m a walk-on.”
Growing up in the Greenville area, he hoped for a shot at East Carolina and considered walking on with the Pirates. Instead, a good relationship with A&T running backs coach Shawn Gibbs led to an invitation to join the Aggies.
“I wanted to play football, so I’d go anywhere they’d take me,” he said.
Baker, listed generously at 5-6, 163 pounds, has a familiar story for the A&T program.
“I know we got ballplayers, and I know I’m a baller,” he said. “I feel like there’s a player for me.”
All 5-foot, 7-inches of Khris Gardin broke records as a punt returner. At 5-6, Tarik Cohen rewrote the Aggies’ record books before becoming a rookie sensation with the Chicago Bears last season.
“If you ask so many of them, they’d have that same story to tell,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “We attract kids other people don’t really want for some reason.”
Gardin’s presence was a steady one, giving the Aggies a chance to break big returns or either intimidate opponents into playing keep-away in the kicking game. His departure after last season was an important one for a program that lists stopping the run, protecting the ball and winning the kicking game as its top three objectives.
Enter Baker, whose big return helped the Aggies finally get some separation after allowing the Runnin’ Bulldogs to hang around through nearly two complete quarters.
Through three games, he hadn’t gotten a good look to return one, fielding three for a total of one yard.
“I knew if they punted me the ball, I wanted one,” he said. “That’s all I was thinking.”
Finally, the moment came and the Aggies were set up for a return to their sideline. Everyone hit their blocks, Baker juked the the punter with an inside-out move broke a tackle to get to the end zone.
“We expect to make plays,” Washington said. “Khris Gardin was perhaps the best ever at doing so, so it’s fine to know we have a replacement.”
It’s a long way from 2016 when he arrived at A&T with Cohen taking him under his wing. Baker didn’t see the field that season, but he kept working and got 10 carries — mostly in mop up duty — last season.
“We believe in development; we believe in developing kids,” Washington said, continuing with a grin, “and we’ve had some success doing so.”
Amid a stable of talented running backs, Baker showed on Saturday he has the potential to be a firecracker for the Aggies — one that took a little longer to blow up.
“It’s a will to win and then that kid is willing to put in the work it takes to be successful,” he said. “A lot of it not given; it’s earned and I love working with those kids.”