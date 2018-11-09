GREENSBORO — Ask Marquell Cartwright a direct question, and you’ll get a direct answer.
N.C. A&T’s senior running back was an All-MEAC pick last year, and he’s on pace to lead the league in rushing for a second consecutive season.
But who’s faster? Cartwright or backup Jah-Maine Martin?
“Jah-Maine’s got me. I ain’t gonna lie. He’s faster than me,” Cartwright says. “But it’s not too big of a difference. And you put us two together, man, and it’s going to be hard to stop both of us.”
Cartwright speaks the truth.
N.C. A&T (4-1 MEAC, 7-2) has rediscovered its running game down the homestretch, as the No.13/14 Aggies plays their final two regular-season games on the road, starting at Savannah State (1-4, 2-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Cartwright averages 5.3 yards per carry and leads the MEAC with 817 rushing yards, giving him a realistic shot at a second straight 1,000-yard season.
Now here comes Martin, a sophomore who transferred from Coastal Carolina. He’s fifth in the MEAC with 522 rushing yards and averages an outstanding 7.6 yards per carry.
The two have combined for nine rushing touchdowns.
“Me and Jah-Maine Martin, we’re a one-two punch, man,” Cartwright says. “It’s hard to stop that. … We compete in practice. We try to see who can make the longest run, who can make the best play. We go back and forth. I’m more of a power back, and he’s more of a speed back. You put it together, and it can be one great game.”
Last time out, playing against Norfolk State in front of a sold-out Homecoming crowd, Cartwright rushed for a career-high 183 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, and Martin finished with 130 yards and a TD on just 10 carries.
It was the first time A&T had two 100-yard rushers in the same games since James White and Barry Turner did it against Florida A&M in 1991.
“(Cartwright) will run a few plays, and when he gets tired I’ll come in,” Martin says. “But the defense is still tired from trying to tackle him. So I get to have a little fun. Then when I leave, he does the same thing. We’re having fun.”
It’s a physical sort of fun. The 5-foot-8, 205-pound Cartwright has always been known as a power back, but the 5-10, 199-pound Martin doesn’t shy away from contact, either.
“I’d rather hit somebody than get hit. Because it hurts when you get hit,” Martin says. “You might as well hit them, because they’re coming anyway. That’s how me and Marquell both feel about it. So bring the contact. We’d rather be the hammer and not the nail.”
Next up is a Savannah State defense that ranks fifth in the 10-team MEAC in rushing defense and allows 4.2 yards per carry. Then comes an N.C. Central team that has struggled to stop the run this year and ranks 90th out of 124 FCS programs in the nation against the run.
Victories in both games could land the Aggies a third berth in the Celebration Bowl — but only if Florida A&M loses its season finale to Bethune-Cookman — or an at-large bid to the FCS Playoffs.
“Me and Jah-Maine, we’re the spark plug for this offense,” Cartwright says. “… We need to make sure we keep our foot on the gas. We’ve still got two games left to play, and we still have something to play for. So let’s make it happen.”