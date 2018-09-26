GREENSBORO — They’ll talk about the winning streak around here forever.
They’ll talk about the year N.C. A&T was a perfect 12-0 and about how the new head coach led the Aggies to two upset wins to start the next season and got the program all the way to No. 4 in the national rankings.
But it’s over now, after 665 days and 15 consecutive victories.
“It’s behind us,” A&T Coach Sam Washington said. “The streak is gone. We’ve got to put it behind us and keep it behind us, and that can be very difficult. But it’s necessary. You’ve got to move on.”
A&T (3-1), which fell all the way to No. 12 in the STATS FCS top 25 and No. 13 in the FCS coaches poll, takes on South Carolina State (0-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday at BB&T Stadium in a made-for-TV game on ESPNU.
The quick turnaround left little time to mourn the passing of the greatest stretch in A&T’s 94-year football history.
“I didn’t leave it to chance. It’s something I needed to address right off the top. So that’s what we did,” Washington said. “… The biggest point I tried to drive home is this: We must stick together as a team. During adverse times, all kinds of criticism, all kinds of conversations are going to arise. And it’s crucial, very critical, that we stick together as a unit.”
The locker room was a somber place Saturday night, senior wide receiver Malik Wilson said. Washington’s message hit home.
“The biggest thing Coach Wash told us after the game,” Wilson said, “was, ‘Don’t let the devil in the locker room.’ We know that means don’t listen to anybody else outside our locker room. If you have any problems, say it in the locker room and leave it in the locker room. Handle it there and stick together.”
Because of the short week of preparation, A&T held a rare Sunday practice the day after its 16-13 loss to Morgan State.
Wilson said he was a little worried. Until he got on the practice field grass behind the stadium.
“Seeing the intensity we had at that practice,” he said, “I believe everybody is back together and ready to move on.”
Wilson said the only finger-pointing the Aggies did was at themselves.
“It was overconfidence,” he said. “It’s good to be confident, but when you come in too confident it leaves a lot of leeway for being unprepared and overlooking your opponent. ... It was a humbling experience. We lost to an 0-3 team.
“We mourned on Saturday. I talked to my grandmother after the game, and she told me, ‘At 12 a.m., it’s a new day.’ So Sunday was a whole new day. Saturday was enough to mourn, and the next day we started preparing for South Carolina State.”
If there’s a silver lining, because of a quirk in the schedule caused by Hampton’s abrupt departure from the MEAC, the A&T-Morgan game didn’t count for either team in the league standings.
And so the Aggies remain squarely in the hunt for a third berth in the Celebration Bowl.
Any pressure from the mounting winning streak is gone. Someone asked Washington, could that be a good thing?
The coach shook his head.
“I would love to stand here and say that, but that’s not true,” Washington said. “There's no good way to lose, not in my mind. But it happened. And what we’ve got to do is use it as a tool. There are some things we can do better. You get accustomed to winning, and you can relax and get yourself in a place where you should not be. Hopefully we use this as a learning tool and get better.”