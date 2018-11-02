GREENSBORO — This isn’t the end. Not yet.
But N.C. A&T quarterback Lamar Raynard can see the end from here, as the autumn days get shorter and the games remaining in his superb career dwindle away, one by one.
This is his last homecoming game, the last time he’ll wear his No. 7 home jersey.
“I haven’t thought about homecoming as much as I’ve thought about senior day,” Raynard says, head down, eyes fixed on his feet. “I know a lot of things will be going through my head as I walk in with my family. It’s going to be emotional, just because I know I’ll never play on this field again. I’ve spent the last five years here, and this is the last time.”
Raynard lifts his head and makes eye contact, fixing his gaze.
“But we’ve got a game to play,” he says. “The whole week of homecoming is upbeat. A lot of people come into town. It’s just a great experience. … I’ll think about the end when it’s time for the Central game. Not before. Right now we’ve got three games in front of us, and we’ve got to go 3-0. So I’m not going to think about the end yet. I’m going to think about winning.”
No. 17 A&T (3-1 MEAC, 6-2) hosts Norfolk State (1-3, 3-4) in the Greatest Homecoming On Earth at 1 p.m. Saturday at BB&T Stadium. After that come road games at Savannah State and N.C. Central.
And then, maybe, the postseason. A&T is alone in second place in the MEAC standings, a game behind Florida A&M.
The Aggies still have an outside shot at the Celebration Bowl, but only if FAMU loses its remaining two league games. A more likely scenario is an at-large berth in the FCS Playoffs, but only if A&T wins out.
Record-setter
The Aggies have won plenty with Raynard at quarterback, going 37-7 since he made his first start in the 2015 opener against Shaw.
Along the way, the senior from High Point has set nine school records for passing. His 59.2 career completion percentage is the best in A&T’s 94-year football history. He has thrown 64 touchdown passes and counting and passed for 3.6 miles worth of yardage.
And yet the cold statistics don’t mean much to Raynard. At least not yet.
“My legacy is very important to me. And it’s not the numbers,” Raynard says. “When I bring my kids back here someday, I want people to tell them, ‘Your daddy was a great person.’ Not just a football player, but a genuine person, a person who would help you in a time of need. That’s the legacy I want to leave.
“Because somebody is going to break my records one day. (A&T Hall of Famer) Alan Hooker always told me he knew someone would break his records, and he was glad it was me. … So I’m not stressing on records. I want to leave my legacy here as a person.”
Raynard hopes part of that legacy is leadership.
For the first three years Raynard was on campus, the undisputed leaders in the locker room were Tony McRae, then Tarik Cohen. The Aggies have been Raynard’s team the last two seasons.
It’s a mantle Raynard wears comfortably.
“We have other leaders on this team who are vocal and will get on guys,” Raynard says. “But I’m the type of guy who’s preaching, ‘Forget it. Next play. Next play. Get your head right.’ If there’s too many people yelling at you, your mind can go anywhere. So I’m going to build my guys up. If you’re a receiver and you made a mistake, I’m going to tell you, ‘Look, I’m coming to you again.’ Or if it’s a running back who fumbled, ‘Man, you’re going to score this next drive.’ Things like that.”
Leadership goes beyond playing “good-cop/bad-cop” on the sidelines or at practice. Raynard wants to be a role model.
“Guys respect me 100 percent. I lead by my actions,” he says. “It’s off the field, too. You’re never going to hear my name in the streets and whatnot. I’m trying to be a good guy, so when I leave here my good name will be here forever, for history.”
Adversity
Part of the Raynard legacy is toughness.
Coming off a record-setting 12-0 junior season, expectations on Raynard were high in 2018, especially with the deep and talented group of receivers on this year’s roster.
So when Raynard got off to a slow start, fans were mystified. Raynard saw the criticism on social media about off-target throws, heard the whispers about his slump.
He kept quiet. But the truth is, he was playing in pain. He had kidney stones.
Raynard ended up in the hospital before passing the stones, with IVs in his arm to help flush his system.
“A lot of people don’t know about those,” he says. “It was tough. They used to wake me up at night because it hurt so bad. This was the first time I’d ever had them. ... It was taking a toll on my body. My urine was black. I couldn’t sleep because my stomach was hurting so bad. It was bad. And we had games coming up, so I played the game with it. I was hurting out there, praying to God. I’m glad that’s over. Kidney stones are no joke.”
Raynard has started 20 games in a row for the Aggies since coping with a torn pectoral muscle that ended his breakout sophomore season with three games left.
He still wonders what might have been in 2016, had he been able to play.
“We were good that year, and I was on a roll,” Raynard says. “We still had Tarik at running back. My receivers, I had Denzel (Keyes) on one side and Elijah Bell was a freshman on the other. It really hurt me to miss those last three games. I’d been here three years and still never played Central. I felt like I could’ve helped the team. I wanted to play so bad. But I couldn’t even lift my arm.”
He tore the chest muscle in practice, throwing a short screen pass the day after he felt “a pop” while throwing a longer pass.
“I’m just glad I didn’t have to have surgery,” Raynard says. “My whole arm was purple and red. … When I threw that short little screen, my arm got stuck and I dropped the ball. I couldn’t move it. I took off my shoulder pads, and my chest was stuck out (about 5 inches).”
Raynard shakes his head.
“People think this year was my first adversity, when I got off to a slow start,” he says. “It’s not. When I first came here, I didn’t really understand the redshirt process. I thought a redshirt when you’re healthy meant you sucked. … I get it now, and I would tell anyone it’s best to take a redshirt year if you can. I got stronger. I got faster. I was able to throw the ball to my receivers in the offseason, get to know them, get the timing and the rhythm down.”
When he got his chance to play, Raynard started strong but faded, getting benched for all but one series of the last three games after a dreadful 3-for-16 passing day with two sacks at South Carolina State.
“We lost to Central here, and I didn’t play,” Raynard said. “… We went to the Celebration Bowl, and I didn’t get any snaps. People thought I was going to transfer. But I know my capabilities. I knew what I could bring to the team. So why transfer? I’m not going to settle for the easy way out. I decided to stick it out and push through with my teammates.”
Epilogue
The results speak for themselves.
Raynard was the MEAC’s player of the year in 2017, leading the Aggies to the only 12-0 season in league history.
He graduated, too, earning a degree in sports science and fitness management with a concentration in business administration. He’s chasing a master's degree in sports psychology now, and he dreams of becoming an NFL scout when his playing days are over.
He hopes there are more than just three games left before that day comes.
But there’s one last home game looming, and with it that emotional pregame walk on the field with his father, Edward; his mother, Cynthia Dixon; and his younger brother, Jeremiah.
“I’ve matured. I’ve grown up here, learned to be not just a vocal leader but a servant leader as well,” Raynard says. “A&T has made me the man I am today, and I’m thankful for that.”