GREENSBORO — Elon released next year’s football schedule Wednesday, and the resurgent Phoenix will open against N.C. A&T.
The game, set for Aug. 31, 2019, at BB&T Stadium, is the delayed finale of a four-year home-and-home series the two schools began in 2013.
The Aggies won the first three games of the series, but the fourth was postponed in 2016 when A&T got a chance to add FBS opponent Tulsa to its schedule.
It was an extra payday for the Aggies, who played a pair of so-called “guarantee games” that season, getting $330,000 to go beat Kent State and $325,000 to go get beat by Tulsa.
In 2016, ESPN wanted to switch some matchups for TV and came up with a convoluted deal involving Brigham Young, Tulsa, Akron, A&T and Elon.
Tulsa and BYU each paid a share of A&T’s guarantee.
“(ESPN) asked if we were interested in making that work,” A&T athletics director Earl Hilton said then, “and I said, ‘Sure, we’d be happy to.’ But that meant we had to postpone the final game of our series with Elon.”
Elon, which was struggling mightily at the time, agreed to opt out of the scheduled game in Greensboro and instead played a home game against Division II Fayetteville State.
“We like playing Elon, and we hope to get the home game back down the road and close this four-game series out,” Hilton said at the time. “Elon seems receptive to that, but they’re booked out for the next three or four years, so it will be probably 2019 before we can talk about it.”
And so here we are, looking at an intriguing opening-day matchup next year.
Since the postponement, A&T has been to the postseason three times, winning two Celebration Bowls, two black college national titles and losing a first-round game at Richmond in the FCS Playoffs. This season, A&T is 6-2 and ranked No. 17 in both the FCS STATS Top 25 and the FCS Coaches’ Poll.
Elon, meanwhile, hired coach Curt Cignetti, who turned the program around in his first season, going 8-4 last year with a berth in the FCS Playoffs. This year, the Phoenix is 5-2 and ranked No. 6 in the Coaches’ Poll and No. 8 in the STATS Top 25.
Homecoming
The Aggies have won seven consecutive Homecoming games — retired coach Rod Broadway was 7-0 in his tenure — by an average of margin of 31.7 points.
That could be a challenge this year, simply because of the opponent.
No. 17 A&T (3-1 MEAC, 6-2) plays Norfolk State (1-3, 3-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday, and the Spartans come in allowing 21.4 points per game, which ranks 20th among the nation’s 124 FCS teams.
Even so, the streak is a point of pride with A&T players.
“It’s the Greatest Homecoming on Earth, and that’s the best way to describe it,” left guard Micah Shaw said. “I don’t really get to do much during the week. I know there’s a lot of festivities going on, but that’s not for us. Homecoming is for the alumni, not the football players. We get Saturday night after the game, which is always a lot of fun. I’ve never lost on Homecoming, and I don’t plan on it now.”
Postseason scenarios
The Aggies didn’t play last week, spending their Saturday scoreboard watching instead.
“We were rooting for Howard to win out,” A&T defensive tackle Justin Cates said, “but they lost. So now it’s just us and FAMU. They’re the leader in the conference, so we watched to see what FAMU did, too.”
The Rattlers (5-0, 6-2) won their game, and they have two games remaining that count in the MEAC standings: at home Saturday against Howard (3-2, 3-4) and their season finale Nov. 17 at Bethune-Cookman (2-2, 4-5).
If Florida A&M wins either of those games, then the Rattlers clinch the MEAC’s berth in the Celebration Bowl. A&T could do no better than tie a one-loss FAMU team, and the Rattlers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The only way A&T can return to the Celebration Bowl is to win its remaining three games while Florida A&M loses to both Howard and B-CU.
There’s still incentive for A&T, which is ranked No. 17 in both FCS national polls. A strong finish could land the Aggies an at-large berth in the FCS Playoffs.
“It’s not what everybody would like,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “But it’s a great alternative. I really believe that. When I got this job, I really wanted to see where we are in the big scheme of things, nationally with the rest of country, not just in the MEAC. That would give us that opportunity.”