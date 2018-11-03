GREENSBORO — The cheer went up throughout sold-out BB&T Stadium, and a few N.C. A&T players on the sideline raised their arms in joy, all because of a public address announcement late in the fourth quarter on a sunny Saturday.
Howard 31, Florida A&M 23.
With two weeks left in A&T’s season, the Celebration Bowl is still in play.
“When they announced the score, some people on the sideline were paying attention,” said A&T running back Marquell Cartwright, who rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the Aggies’ 37-20 Homecoming victory over Norfolk State.
“But me, personally, all I was worried about was finishing this game. All we can do is play how we play, and worry about ourselves and what we’ve got left. If we finish the season strong, then everything will fall into place. Things can happen. We just have to make sure we do our part and don’t miss a beat.”
It’s still a longshot. No. 17 A&T (4-1 MEAC, 7-2) does not control its own destiny. The Aggies must win their remaining road games at Savannah State and N.C. Central, and hope that FAMU (5-1, 6-3) loses its MEAC finale at Bethune-Cookman.
FAMU holds the head-to-head tiebreaker with A&T, so a victory over B-CU would clinch the Celebration Bowl berth. The Aggies would win any tiebreaker between three or more teams.
So A&T has hope. And the Aggies also have a shot at a nice consolation prize. If they win their remaining games but don't get the bowl berth, they could receive an at-large berth in the FCS Playoffs.
With wins over No. 10 Jacksonville State and FBS East Carolina, it would be hard to leave the Aggies out.
“Whatever falls into place,” Cartwright said. “We’re just going to keep playing hard and trying to win. And at the end of the day, the decision will be made whether we can go to the Celebration Bowl or maybe the playoffs. We still have something to play for. So we’ve got to play on.”
They’ve played on through injuries lately, losing All-America cornerback Mac McCain to a torn ACL before Homecoming.
On Saturday, McCain’s replacement, freshman Amir McNeil, had to be helped off the field in the second half. He didn’t return to the field, but walked out of the trainer’s tent under his own power and stayed on the sideline with his teammates.
And senior quarterback Lamar Raynard, who went 16-for-28 passing for 126 yards and a touchdown in his final home game, slammed his head on the turf on a fourth-quarter sack and also watched the rest of the game from the sideline.
“Lamar’s not (hurt) as bad as you would think,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “But, yeah, it looked bad. Whenever you’re dealing with a head injury, you have to be very cautious. That’s exactly what we’re doing.”
There’s a reason for the caution: The postseason is still very much in play for these Aggies.