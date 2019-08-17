The past, present and future of Wake Forest men’s tennis were on display on Saturday afternoon during the first round of qualifying at the Winston-Salem Open at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.
Petros Chrysochos, who just finished his senior season for the Deacons, Borna Gojo, who just finished his junior season, and incoming freshman Taha Baadi from Canada all played in first-round qualifying. And two of the three — Chrysochos and Gojo — reached today’s final round of qualifying with a chance to reach the main draw.
Both Chrysochos and Gojo, who were part of the NCAA championship team in 2018 that played on its own courts, and finished runner-up to Texas in the national championship last May in Orlando, had a chance to reflect Saturday on what the last two years was like.
“It feels like home,” Chrysochos said. “It’s good to be back. It’s good to see my teammates cheering me on the side, my head and assistant coach, new volunteer coach. It’s always a blast when I’m back on these courts, so I hope the streak continues.”
Chrysochos, from Cyprus, defeated Filip Peliwo of Canada of 6-1, 6-0 and will play American Bjorn Fratangelo, who defeated Jurgen Melzer of Austria 6-4, 6-4, today.
“I knew it was going to be a tough match,” Chrysochos said. “It was my first (ATP) 250 in a long time, actually in about a year. I knew he was a good player. I knew the weather was going to be tough for me, but it rained a little bit and I got a little bit of rest. So I can’t complain about that. I started the match well, ended the match well. So I’m happy with my performance overall.”
As for Gojo, who lost to Chrysochos in the 2018 NCAA singles final, also had little resistance in his first-round match with future Deacon Taha Baadi of Canada, who will enter Wake Forest in January. Gojo rolled to a 6-4, 6-4 win and advanced to today’s second-round match against American Marcos Giron, who defeated American Roy Smith 6-2, 6-0.
“I’ve been home a little and came to Canada six weeks ago to play Challengers and come here,” Gojo said. “I’ve been here about a week, so it feels like home. It’s always nice to come back and just practice.”
Gojo said that he and Baadi were friends, but it was interesting to play a future Wake Forest player.
“I’m just proud to be a Deac,” Gojo said. “It was a great crowd out there cheering. Unbelievable feeling. I love it here. I love playing here. It was an incredible atmosphere and I hope it’s going to be like that tomorrow even though I don’t playing an incoming freshman, but I hope for the support.”
Even though Baadi lost he said it was still a good experience.
“My first match on my home court,” he said. “I was really excited from the beginning. The crowd was really nice. They were supportive on both sides. I appreciate it. It’s also tough playing a friend.”
Both Chrysochos and Gojo have tried to recover mentally and physically after Wake Forest lost to Texas in May.
“Right after the NCAAs I took a little break, went back home to see family,” Chrysochos said. “And then I played Davis Cup (for Cyprus), played a little World Team Tennis with the Orange County Breakers and then I was back to the U.S. to the States for the Futures.”
Gojo went a step further in describing his disappointment.
“I still haven’t recovered from that,” he said. “I’m still mad about it. I think we should’ve won that final. But you know, life goes on. So you’ve just got to keep moving forward and hope for a better result next year.”
Chrysochos won the Futures tournament in Edwardsville, Ill. last weekend, defeating Nathan Ponwith 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.
“Well, I’ve got to take care of my body, first of all,” Chrysochos said. “I’ve got to be in the right mental state. I’ve got to keep myself motivated and keep practicing hard, and have a great perspective. The season is so long, so you can’t get too excited about games. You can’t want to win too much because as (Coach) Tony Bresky (head coach at Wake Forest) always says.”
Gojo is still undecided about whether he’s going to turn pro or not. He said he would speak with Bresky and make a decision after the Winston-Salem Open.
“I played a couple tournaments, a couple of Challengers, so I’m in a good mood, good rhythm,” Gojo said. “But to play at Wake, Wake was always a special feeling for me.”
NOTE: It was announced on Saturday that Andy Murray will play Tennys Sandgren at 7 p.m. on Monday in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open. Also, Tomas Berdych, who lost to Greensboro native John Isner in the 2012 final, will play Andreas Seppi in a first-round match at 7 p.m. on Sunday.