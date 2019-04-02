UConn, Notre Dame, Baylor and Oregon reach Final Four

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, left, waves the net as she celebrates with her daughter Makenzie Fuller, center, and grandson Kannon Fuller, right, after Baylor defeated Iowa in a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019.

Tags

Locations

As featured on