AP
The Latest: First NHL player has coronavirus
- Gerry Broome
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Associated Press
- Sports
- Color
- General News
- Arts And Entertainment
- Ncaa Men's Division I Basketball Championship
- Men's Basketball
- Men's Sports
- Basketball
- College Sports
- College Basketball
- Men's College Basketball
- Men's Golf
- Golf
- Indycar
- Automobile Racing
- Athlete Compensation
- Sports Business
- Nascar
- Sports Tv
- Television Programs
- Entertainment
- Sports Media
As featured on
Scott Van Pelt was supposed to be breaking down the NCAA Tournament bracket on a busy Sunday…
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic's effect on sports around the world (all times local):
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
TRENDING NOW
-
ACC Tournament canceled at Greensboro Coliseum; Duke stance helps prompt decision, report says
-
Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots
-
NCHSAA unsure about when high school sports might resume
-
Fans won't be permitted at ACC Tournament beginning Thursday
-
Page, Northwest Guilford lacrosse players get in one more game
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of the Battle for Guilford's Best are inside!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.